Ahlam Alshamsi is considered as one of the wealthiest Arab vocalists, as well as the owner of a number of opulent residences in wealthy countries. She’s also known for her polarising speeches.

Ahlam Alshamsi- Net Worth, Husband, Children, Career, Age

Ahlam recently spoke out against an Arab decision that forbids women from driving automobiles. She was one of several people who disagreed with the decision. Ahlam leads an opulent life, with a magnificent mansion that is well-known on social media.

She is also the wealthiest singer in her native country. After completing her education, she opted to return to the United Arab Emirates. Her “Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed” was honored by the “Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

Who Is Ahlam Alshamsi?

Ahlam Alshamsi is a well-known singer who was born in the Bahraini city of Muharraq and now lives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Ahlam is an Aquarius, according to her astrological sign. By religion, Ahlam is a Muslim. She has been dubbed one of the most searchable celebs and has gotten multiple award nominations.

Ahlam Alshamsi’s Quick Facts

Her working life is well-established. As a singer, stage performer, judge on a variety of shows, and business owner. She’s also performed at UNESCO and the LEDO FESTIVAL in France. In the United States, she also took part in the Washington Celebration. Alshamsi has also performed at a number of London festivals. She went from being a vocalist to being a panel judge after 2011. She’s also worked as a judge in a number of singing events.

Ahlam Alshamsi’s Age and Early Life

Ahlam Alshamsi is a 49-year-old Egyptian. Ahlam was born in Bahrain and reared in Bahrain before moving to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Ali Al Shamsi is her father’s name, and Fawzia Hazeem is her mother’s. Her father is a well-known Emirati folk performer in the region. Ahlam has a younger brother and a younger sister.

Ahlam Alshamsi’s Net Worth and Professional Background

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ahlam Alshamsi has a total net worth of $25 million as of 2022.

During her musical career, Emirati singer Ahlam AlShamsi released 14 albums and countless singles. She agreed to serve on the judging panel of MBC’s Arab Idol for three years in 2011. She was also asked to judge and coach The Voice: Ahla Sawt’s fourth season singing competition.

Husband and children of Ahlam Alshamsi

In 2003, Ahlam married Mubarak Al-Hajiri, a well-known Qatari rally champion. Fahed, Fatima, and Lulwa are the couple’s three children. In addition to being a great singer, she is a loving mother who takes good care of her children. Ahlam prefers to keep her personal life away from the public eye.

Ahlam Alshamsi’s Interesting Facts

Ahlam was born on February 13, 1969.

Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She was named Queen of the Doha Qutar Festival in 2003.

Conclusion

Throughout her life, Ahlam was able to achieve a number of objectives. In the eastern Arabian search engine, Ahlam Alshamsi was discovered to be the most sought for celebrity.

Read More :