Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Family, Salary, Sibling, Tattoos!

Judy Faulkner is a lady who has built a successful career for herself and is accountable for his fortune. She came into this world in 1943 in the city of Madison, which is located in the state of Wisconsin, United States.

They estimated that she was 73 years old. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Dickinson College and her master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

All About Judy Faulkner Net Worth, Career, Early Life!

She has been married to Gordon Faulkner for a long time, and they have three children together. It magazine gave her the title of “the most important woman in healthcare” in 2013. Judy Faulkner’s net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion.

By the end of 2013, most people in the United States will have had their medical histories input into and stored in the Epic system.

The program is now being used in various highly regarded medical institutions, including Cedars-Sinai, Johns Hopkins, and the Cleveland Clinic. “BedTime” and “Care Everywhere” are two of the numerous applications that Epic Systems developed.

“BedTime” is used to manage hospital beds, while “Care Everywhere” is used to share patient details. Even though Ms. Faulkner is a billionaire, she stays away from the media and lives a pretty average life.

Judy Faulkner Net Worth

Judy Faulkner is an American businesswoman with a net worth of $5.5 billion throughout her career.

Judy Faulkner, a graduate of Dickinson College, currently makes her home in Madison, Wisconsin, close to the campus of the University of Wisconsin, where she studied and finished her academic studies.

Since its establishment in 1979, she has held her role as Chief Executive Officer of Epic Systems.

The company has had a meteoric climb to fame as one of the most successful firms of its type in the United States. The company specializes in designing and implementing software solutions for the health care industry.

Judy Faulkner Early Life

On August 3, 1943, Judith R. Faulkner was born in Wisconsin, United States. According to interviews, Louis and Del Greenfield are credited with igniting their daughter’s early interest in medicine. While growing up, her mother, Del, served as the director of Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, and her father, Louis, worked as a pharmacist.

She grew up in the Erlton neighborhood in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Following her graduation from Moorestown Friends School in 1961, she attended Dickinson College to get a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. The University of Wisconsin-Madison later awarded her a master’s degree in computer science.

Judy Faulkner Career

Epic Systems was founded by Judy Faulkner, who also serves as the company’s chief executive officer in the United States. Its headquarters are in Wisconsin.

Human Services Computing was the name she gave the company when she started it in 1979. Her husband, Dr. Gordon Faulkner, is also named Faulkner, and she was born in Wisconsin in 1943. She has just relocated to Madison after working in the area.

Judy Faulkner Personal Life/Relationships

Judith Faulkner is married to Dr. Gordon Faulkner, who works in the medical field. Madison, Wisconsin, is where the five family lives with their three young children.

In 2016, Mrs. Faulkner joined the ranks of other billionaires like Bill Gates by taking The Giving Pledge. By doing so, she committed to donating 99 percent of her money to charitable causes.



After finishing her education at the University of Wisconsin, Mrs. Faulkner established the Human Services Computing Company. After much consideration, the company settled on the name Epic Systems. Mrs. Faulkner’s parents also contributed to the start-up funding of $6,000.

Judy Faulkner Awards And Honors

In 2013, the magazine recognized her as “the most important woman in the healthcare industry.” After that, in 2016, she was listed on the magazine’s list of billionaires throughout the globe, where she eventually landed at position number 722.

In 2018, she made it into America’s Richest Self-Made Women list, which has been compiled for the last two years. In addition, it has recognized her as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology in the United States for 2018.

Judy Faulkner Business Ventures





Her company has moved its headquarters from Madison, Wisconsin, to Verona. Recent projections indicate that up to 40% of the U.S. population will adopt Epic System.

Some of the company’s most important clients include prestigious American medical institutions, including Johns Hopkins, Cedars-Sinai, and the Cleveland Clinic.

