16.6 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Net WorthWhat Is Jodie Turner-Smith Net Worth? Early Life, Career!
Net Worth

What Is Jodie Turner-Smith Net Worth? Early Life, Career!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

1
0

On September 7, 1986, Jodie Turner-Smith, a famous British actress and model, was born in Peterborough. Jodie Turner-Smith is from the United Kingdom.

Jodie Turner-Smith Net Worth, Personal Life, Awards!

It was just by chance that Jodie Turner-Smith and the singer Pharrell Williams were put in touch with one another; familiar friends were the ones who made the introduction. The future actress had first informed Williams that she aspired to be a writer. Still, after receiving his recommendation to go to Los Angeles and test her mettle as a model, she decided to pursue modeling instead.

The fact that Turner-Smith has garnered more than 500,000 followers on Instagram is evidence of the broad recognition she has received online. She started in supporting roles in Hollywood films and eventually earned star billing for herself.

Jodie Turner-Smith Net Worth, Personal Life, Awards

Jodie Turner-Smith Net Worth

Jodie Turner-Smith is said to have acquired a net worth of around $500,000 throughout her successful professional career.

Jodie Turner-Smith Net Worth

Jodie Turner-Smith Early Life 

She began her life in a humble home in a residential area in Gaithersburg, Maryland, but then moved on to attend the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned a degree in Finance.

In 2008, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and immediately after that, she found work in the banking industry. 

Since 2009, she has made her home in Los Angeles, where she has lived for the last decade. At 23, Jodie Turner-Smith uprooted her life and came to Los Angeles. Because Jodie prefers to keep her personal and work life distinct from one another, she has not given any interviews in which she discusses her childhood or early life.

Jodie Turner-Smith Career

In 2013, Jodie Turner-Smith made her acting debut in “True Blood” as a siren. The TV program was based on the concept of a waitress who has psychic talents. As a result, she was cast in several supporting roles in music videos.

As Azima Kandie on “The Last Ship,” Jodie Turner-Smith landed a significant part for the first time the same year. The program is set in a dystopian future when the majority of the population has perished due to a deadly virus, and the remaining members of an unspoiled spaceship must figure out a way to save themselves.

This British beauty has also guest-starred in an episode of “Nightflyers,” a show created by Netflix. The fictional series follows a group of explorers on an interplanetary spaceship.

The actress from California portrays Melantha Jhirl in the show. The Cinemax series “Jett” cast the “True Blood” star in the role of Josie. The protagonist is a talented thief who, despite obstacles, is determined to reform her ways.

One of the most incredible performances of Jodie Turner-career Smith may be seen in the 2019 film “Queen And Slim,” in which she plays the title role.

A female lawyer known only as “Queen” fights to win a complex case on television. The actress eventually landed the role of Queen Anne Boleyn in the TV show based on her life.

The three-part documentary focused on Anne Boleyn’s last days in court. The series reviewers agreed that she had one of her best performances ever.

Jodie Turner-Smith Personal Life/Relationships

Jodie Turner-Smith is the daughter of Hilda Smith and Eron Smith, born in Peterborough, England. Hilda Smith and Eron Smith, Hilda’s husband, were born and raised in Jamaica. Jodie is the only one of her siblings who was not born in Jamaica; instead, she was born in England. 

The rest of her siblings were all born in Jamaica. Toni Gasson-Smith and Brandon Antonino Giovanni Smith are her brothers and sisters.

She moved to the United States with her mother and siblings after her parent’s divorce, Eron and Hilda Smith, which occurred while she was still a little child. She had spent her early years in England with her parents.

Must Read:- Julio Iglesias Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!

Jodie Turner-Smith Awards And Honors

For the 2019 FDA Female Focus Awards, Jodie Turner-Smith is a finalist for the Best Breakthrough Performance Award. She also has an Outstanding Actress, Motion Picture nomination at the 2020 Black Reel Awards.

Jodie was a Best Actress-International Competition Award nominee at the 2021 CinEuphoria Film Festival. The 2022 Image Awards also recognized her for her performance in “Queen And Slim,” for which she was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

She and Daniel Kaluuya were nominated for Best Screen Couple at the 2019 WFCC Awards, and in 2022, she won the Festival Honors Award for Brit to Watch.

Read More:- Walt Would Truly Hate The Changes Made At Disney World!

Previous articleJulio Iglesias Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Julio Iglesias Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!

Every one of his songs was written by him, and he was also responsible for penning more than a...
news

Walt Would Truly Hate The Changes Made At Disney World!

The theme park has big plans to add something that the company's founder was opposed to. Walt Disney, who started...
Net Worth

Bradley Cooper Net Worth, Career, Movies, Height, And More!

In October 2006, Bradley Cooper proposed to actress Jennifer Esposito. They exchanged vows in December. In May 2007, however,...
Net Worth

Mike Judge Net Worth, Salary, Age, And More

Michael Craig Judge, better known as Mike Judge, is a well-known American actor, animator, writer, producer, director, and musician....
Net Worth

Who Is Carice Van Houten? Height, Net Worth, Instagram, And More!

Carice Anouk Van Houten is a trendy Dutch actress and singer. She was born on September 5, 1976, in...
Net Worth

All About Spencer Pratt Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

This very handsome and charming man was born on August 14, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. He is now...

Must read

Net Worth

Wilt Chamberlain Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

Wilt Chamberlain was a professional basketball player who is...
Net Worth

Who Is Richard Chamberlain? Net Worth Height, Wife

In the early 1960s, Richard Chamberlain rose to the...
Net Worth

What Is Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Net Worth? Age, Career, Relationships!

It is not at all wrong to say that...
Net Worth

All About Sean Hannity Net Worth, Age, Career, Personal Life!

The popularity of Sean Hannity knows no bounds today....
Net Worth

What Is David Guetta Net Worth? Biography Age, Height, Girlfriend!

David Guetta is one of the three most popular...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Net Worth

Julio Iglesias Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!

Every one of his songs was written by him,...
Tyler James -
Net Worth

Bradley Cooper Net Worth, Career, Movies, Height, And More!

In October 2006, Bradley Cooper proposed to actress Jennifer...
Tyler James -
Net Worth

Mike Judge Net Worth, Salary, Age, And More

Michael Craig Judge, better known as Mike Judge, is...
Rachel Olivia -
Net Worth

Who Is Carice Van Houten? Height, Net Worth, Instagram, And More!

Carice Anouk Van Houten is a trendy Dutch actress...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun