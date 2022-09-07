All About 50 Cent Net Worth, Music Career, Awards!

50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, was born on July 6, 1975, in Queens, New York. Sabrina, his mother, was a heroin dealer in the neighborhood of South Jamaica where he grew up. Jackson lost his mother when he was just eight years old. After that, 50 Cent relied heavily on his grandmother for financial support.

50 Cent learned the ins and outs of songwriting, bar management, and chorus construction from Jam Master Jay in his basement. He contributed to Onyx’s debut album “Shut ’em Down.” Jackson’s debut album, “Power of the Dollar,” was released at year’s end, and he signed with Columbia Records shortly after.

The rapper “50 Cent” is worth an estimated $52 million. Numerous online sources agree that the wealth of the most famous American rapper, 50 Cent, is about $52 million.

50 Cent is an American hip hop singer, record producer, actor, and businessman with many talents. The amount of money now sitting in 50 Cent’s bank accounts is forty million dollars.

Album sales, concert attendance, and sponsorship deals have brought him at least 260 million dollars for 50 Cent throughout his career.

Because of his excessive spending on items such as real estate, vehicles, and legal problems, he filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in July 2015.

They will discuss that submission in much more depth later in this post, so stay tuned for that. When 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy, he had a net worth that was more than $100 million.

50 Cent Early Life

Sabrina, his drug dealer mother, brought him up in the rough neighborhoods of South Jamaica. Jackson had just been alive for eight years when she suddenly died. His grandmother raised 50 Cent. At the age of 12, he began selling narcotics after school.

In the tenth grade, he was arrested for attempting to bring guns and drug money into his high school.

‘In 1994, he was again arrested for selling cocaine to an undercover police officer; this time, they searched his home and discovered heroin, crack cocaine, and a revolver. He attended a GED preparation program for six months and graduated.

50 Cent Career

Jackson’s quiet rise to fame began after releasing the controversial underground rap song “How To Rob.” In May of 2000, just before the release of his single “Thug Love” with Destiny’s Child, he was shot and brought to the hospital. Outside his grandmother’s home in Queens, he was ambushed by a gunman.

The attacker was executed three weeks after the attack. A publishing deal between 50 Cent and Columbia Records was signed while he was in the hospital for 13 days.

Columbia dropped him as he sought to distribute the song “Ghetto Qu’ran.” The American recording industry placed him on a blocklist, so he moved to Canada to make mixtapes and became even more well-known there. In 2002, he released a mixtape titled “Guess Who’s Back?”

50 Cent Personal Life/Relationships

He has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins. Marquise Jackson was conceived in October of 1996. Tompkins sued Jackson for $50 million, but the case was thrown out. Online disagreements between the two have become commonplace.

Fifty defended President George W. Bush from 2005 attacks by fellow rapper Kanye West over Bush’s response time during the Hurricane Katrina disaster.

Since then, Jackson has supported Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Obama in 2008. Despite what many of his lyrics suggest, Jackson does not drink or utilize drugs.

Jackson harassed and belittled a janitor at Cincinnati International Airport in May 2016, accusing the man of being drunk.

As was discovered, the janitor turned out to be a teenage lad with autism and hearing problems. After their son or daughter’s viral video went viral, the family threatened to sue 50 Cent. 50 Cent’s apology and $100,000 donation to Autism Speaks appeased them.

50 Cent Business Ventures

50 Cent bought a 17-acre estate in Connecticut in 2003, including a 50,000-square-foot mansion with 21 bedrooms, 37 bathrooms, a gym, a casino, and a nightclub. When Mike Tyson acquired the building from the bank that had previously owned it via foreclosure, the bank had just been evicted.

50 Cent spent $4.1 million on the home after an additional $6 million in renovations, such as adding a private movie theatre, an infinity pool, and a helicopter pad.

Fifty initially tried to sell the mansion for $18.5 million but were unsuccessful. Since then, he’s been trying to sell the house without success.

After receiving no bids at the previous price, he dropped it to $4.995 million in September 2018.

In April of this year, he sold the home for $2.9 million, 84% below his initial offer price and $1.2 million below his purchase price alone.

