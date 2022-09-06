Mike Judge Net Worth, Salary, Age, And More

Michael Craig Judge, better known as Mike Judge, is a well-known American actor, animator, writer, producer, director, and musician.

He is the creator of the animated television series Beavis and Butthead (1993-1997, 2011, 2022-present), as well as the co-creator of the television series King of the Hill (1997-2010), The Goode Family (2009), Silicon Valley (2014-2019), and Mike Judge Presents Tales from the Tour Bus (2017–2018).

Beavis and Butthead Do America (1996), Office Space (1999), Idiocracy (2006), and Extract (2009) were all written and directed by him, and he also co-wrote the screenplay for Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe (2022).

Mike Judge Net Worth and Salary

Mike Judge’s net worth is assessed to be around USD $75 million as of 2022. He made his whole fortune by creating and acting in several television shows and films. He is also a musician, which contributes to his net worth.

Mike Judge is one of the wealthiest directors, as well as one of the most popular. He made a short video that Comedy Central bought, launching his great career. Mike Judge rose to notoriety in the early 1990s as the creator of the animated television comedy series “Beavis and Butthead.”

Later in his career, he worked on the television shows “Silicon Valley,” “The Goode Family,” and “King of the Hill.” Mike Judge’s net worth is also boosted by his work as a director on films such as “Office Space,” “Idiocracy,” and “Extract,” among others.

Name Mike Judge Age 59 Years Born On 17 Oct 1962 Net Worth $60 million

Mike Judge Early Life

Mike Judge, the middle child of three siblings, was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 17, 1962. William Judge, his father, was an archaeologist who also worked for a non-profit in Ecuador, and Margaret Judge, his mother, was a librarian. When Judge was seven years old, his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He attended St. Pius X High School there. He subsequently went on to the University of California, San Diego, where he got a Bachelor of Science in physics in 1985.

Mike Judge Career Beginnings

Mike Judge worked in a mechanical engineering job for a number of short periods after college. But, later he enrolled at Parallax Graphics, a new tape coupon firm in California.

Mike left his job once more and began working as a bass musician in a blues band. He was a member of the band for two years and contributed to their 1990 Black Top Records CD “Rack Em Up.”

In 1989, he became interested in animated films and bought a Bolex 16 mm film camera to make his animated shorts.

In the early 1990s, Comedy Central purchased his short film “Office Space” for a Dallas animation festival. Mike created an animated short film, Frog Baseball, for Liquid Television the next year.

The judge wrote and produced Beavis and Butthead, an American adult cartoon sitcom that premiered on MTV in 1993. The show was a success, and he went on to co-create another animated sitcom, King of the Hill, for Fox in 1997. The show went on to become a smash hit and one of the longest-running American animated series in television history.

Mike Judge Earnings Per Year

Mike Judge has worked really hard which paid him a good amount of wealth and fame in his life. Mike’s net worth in 2022 is mentioned above. In 2021, he has an estimated net worth of$60 million.

Mike has a net worth of USD $50 million and USD $45 million in the years 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Mike Judge Personal Life and Relationships

Judge married Francesca Morocco in 1989; they had two kids and a son before divorcing in 2009 after twenty years. The family currently resides in Austin, Texas, and Santa Monica, California, after previously residing in Malibu.

Judge and fellow artist Don Hertzfeldt has been running the traveling animation event “The Animation Show” since 2003. During its first season, the tour visited nearly 200 theatres across North America, displaying everything from historical classics to cutting-edge computer animation.

Mike Judge Awards and Honors

Judge won a Primetime Emmy Award for best-animated series in 1999. He has also co-created television shows such as Office Space, Idiocracy, The Goode Family, Silicon Valley, and others.

Aside from that, he has appeared as a guest star on shows such as “The Simpsons,” “Frasier,” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”

Mike Judge Real Estates

A 3,700-square-foot mansion in Santa Monica, California, cost $4.5 million to be purchased by Judge in 2011. It had a master suite with his-and-her bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a balcony with views of a pool and hot tub. A little guest house outside boasted a fully-equipped gym. Judge also had a Malibu ranch with six bedrooms, a large pool, and a guest house, and he currently owns a 7,300-square-foot property in Austin, Texas.

