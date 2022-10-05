12.6 C
Josh Duggar Debuts Beard In First Prison Photo
Josh Duggar Debuts Beard In First Prison Photo

Tyler James
Tyler James

Josh Duggar, the disgraced television star, has been in prison since June, serving a 12-year sentence. This is the first picture of him in prison.
34-year-old Josh Duggar was sentenced in May to 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography. Since then, the disgraced star of 19 Kids and Counting was not seen in prison until October 4, In the prison photo, Josh looked dirty and had a long, shaggy beard.

He was drinking from a coffee mug. He was locked up for his alleged crimes and was wearing a brown T-shirt and what looked like gray sweatpants.

The photo of the father of seven was taken just one day after Josh filed an appeal in Arkansas because authorities failed to check on his former colleague, according to documents obtained by the source

The documents state that Caleb Williams, his former colleague and convicted sex offender, “often used the only computer with child pornography and was tech savvy.” Caleb also allegedly told Josh via text message to “watch everything.”

Josh and his team wanted to put Caleb on the stand, but documents show the government wouldn’t let them. “The government responded, ‘The only obvious reason the defense wants to call him is that he is a sex offender,'” the documents state. At the time of this writing, it is not known what the outcome of the appeals process will be.

The 34-year-old man was charged with two counts of child pornography in December 2021, and some of his own family members have expressed on social media that they agree with the sentencing.

His 28-year-old sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, posted her thoughts on Instagram on Dec. 10, 2021. “We are sorry for the children who have been so badly hurt,” she said. “We are also sad for Josh’s family, his wife, and his two beautiful children,” she wrote at the beginning of her post.

Jinger went on to write, “We are saddened that this has brought shame to the name of Christ. He says he is a Christian.

When a self-proclaimed follower of Jesus is exposed as a liar, many people will question the honesty of Jesus. At the end of her lengthy post, she said she was thankful for the legal system in the United States.

“We are grateful to God for bringing Josh’s actions to light and to the justice system for protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty,” she wrote.

Josh is married to Anna Duggar, who is 34. They have seven children together: Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 5, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 11 months.

The couple married in 2008, and on October 1, a source said that Anna appears to have deleted her Instagram account, taking all of her old posts with her. At the time this was written, they were still legally married.

