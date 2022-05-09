Who Is Ella Mai Dating? Net Worth, Career, Bio, Family, Height, Relationships!

Ella Mai is an English singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her self-titled first studio album, which featured the hit singles “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.” DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers Records label has released several singles and E.P.s.

Ella Mai Age And Early Life Explored:

Ella Mai Howell was born on November 3, 1994, in London, England, to an Irish father and a Jamaican mother and has gone by the stage name Ella Mai since her early childhood. Her mother gave Ella Fitzgerald her name in honor of the legendary jazz diva Ella Fitzgerald.

Upon completing her undergraduate studies at the Queens High School of Teaching in Glen Oaks, she relocated to London to begin her teaching profession. Ella Mai’s mother, from whom she took the most significant amount of inspiration as a child, is a close friend of hers.

Quick Facts About Ella Mai

Date Of Birth November 3, 1994 Profession Singer, Songwriter Nationality British Race and ethnicity Multiracial zodiac sign Scorpio Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs)

Ella Mai’s net worth:

As of January 2021, Ella Mai had an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Ella Mai Career:

Ella’s place of study in 2014 was the British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMMI), which is located in London. The Arize three-piece ensemble, of which she was a member, competed in Season 11 of the X-Factor around the same period. Consequently, the group separated shortly after the project’s first step had been completed.

As a result, she began posting brief samples of her versions of popular songs on YouTube, which did not significantly impact her life. As a result, she was signed to Ten Summer Records and Interscope Records, respectively.

With the assistance of Dj Mustard, she released the E.P. “Time” in February 2016, which rapidly became a hit in the underground music scene. “Ready” was released in February 2017 and immediately became a success with the public. On April 26, 2018, she released an official music video for the song, which was met with a flurry of positive responses from the crowd.

Christina Aguilera’s debut album, “Ella Mai,” was released on October 12. The artists who contributed to the project were Chris Brown, John Legend, and H.E.R. Once again, the record was a commercial success.

Ella Mai relationship:

Even though her personal life is kept under wraps, she was rumored to be dating N.B.A. player John Wall in 2018, according to specific publications. She was mentioned in a video he released on social media, prompting speculation that the two were dating in the press.

Important Facts About Ella Mai

She considers herself to be a tough young lady.

Ella is presently collaborating with Mustard, a record producer, on a new project.

For her self-titled debut album, Mai received her third Grammy nomination for Best R & B Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020.

Ella now has verified social media accounts, which have been set up for her. She has around 3.3 million Instagram followers, 3.8 million Facebook fans, and 1.4 million Twitter followers, among other social media platforms.

Read More: