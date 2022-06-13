Anthony Anderson’s Net Worth, Age, Height, Mom, Father, Movies!!

Anthony Anderson is a well-known American actor and a comedian. He has won awards like Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor in Comedy Series, and much more.

Everything You Wanted To Know About Anthony Anderson – His Net Worth, Age, Height, Mom, Father, Movies!!

Anthony Anderson’s acting and comedy are much loved and appreciated by his fans throughout the world. He is famous for his appearance in drama series like K-Ville, The Shield, and NYPD, etc. he has played big roles in films like Me, Myself & Irene which was released in 2000, Kangaroo Jack, etc.

Anthony is also a judge on Food Network’s Iron Chef America. Apart from this he also has some roles in other television sitcoms like All About the Andersons, The Bernie Mac Show, and much more.

Early Life And Family Of Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson was born in the year 1970 on August 15 to his mother Doris and his stepfather Sterling Bowman. His mother was a telephone operator and an actress while his stepfather was a businessman who had a chain of clothing stores.

Born On 15 August 1970 Age 51 years Birthplace Compton, California, United States Height 1.78 m Spouse Alvina Stewart (m. 1999) Children Nathan Anderson, Kyra Anderson Parents Doris Hancox, Sterling Bowman Profession American actor and comedian Net Worth $30 Million

Ethnically Anthony descends from the line of Bubi People who belong to the Bioko Island and Tikar, Hausa, and Fulani people of Cameroon. He is the alumnus of the Hollywood High school Performing arts magnets class. He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine arts from the esteemed Howard University in the year 1988.

Anthony Anderson’s Career And Fame

With a total net worth of approximately 30 Million US Dollars, he draws an annual income of $ 2 Million from the Popular Comedy series Black-ish. His monthly income is estimated to be somewhere around $ 2, 50,000. Before his appearance in the Black-ish, Anderson was mostly recognized for his popular series, All About the Andersons, as well as his performance on The Bernie Mac Show during the fifth and final episode of the show.

He also appeared in the television series Hang Time, in which he played the starring role of Teddy Broadis. He later appeared in several TV shows like NYPD Blue, Malcolm & Eddie, In the House, and much more. Apart from Comedy and Drama series Anderson also appeared multiple times in crime dramas like Fox’s K-Ville and FX’s The Shield, etc.

Anthony Anderson’sWife And Previous Relationships

There is no information available about Anthony’s previous relationships before his marriage. The beloved comedy star never shared it with anyone. Anthony Anderson married his college-time love Alvina Stewart in the year 1999. The couple welcomed two children Kyra and Nathan who have begun their acting careers following the footsteps of their father. Nathan became known to all after his appearance in the Netflix Comedy show Richie Rich.

Apart from acting and comedy, Anthony is also very much interested in charity programs. He is involved with many Diabetes awareness organizations. He too has been living with type 2 diabetes since 2002. In the year 2011, he appeared on the show “Who wants to be a Millionaire” where he won $ 250000. He reportedly donated that amount to the Alzheimer’s association.

