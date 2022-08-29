Johnny Depp made a strange comeback at the MTV VMAs 2022 in New Jersey on Sunday. People on social media had mixed feelings about it.

In the pre-recorded performance, Depp, 59, dressed up as the music channel’s famous Moonman logo. It was his first major television appearance since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs 2022

In an off-camera commentary, Depp, whose face appeared to be superimposed on the spacesuit, said, “I just want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, and anything else you need.”

The troubled actor made a joke about his problems with his ex-wife Heard, 36, which he said have cost him movie roles. He said, “And you know what? I had to have the job.’

After the stunt, one angry Twitter user wrote, “MTV is so disgusting for this Johnny Depp s,” while another wrote, “Man, f MTV for giving Johnny Depp a platform.”

But Depp also received praise from his fans. One of them tweeted, “Johnny Depp is so funny and I’m so glad he left the hate and lies behind.”

Johnny Depp posted a short clip of the video on his own Instagram account with the caption, “Guess who? #VMAs.” He has about 27.5 million followers.

Johnny’s last major TV appearance in the U.S. was in 2017 when he was a guest on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. His appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards was his first major TV appearance since then.

During the awards show, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Depp showed up a few times.

From the spacesuit, he said, “VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?”

On August 1, 1981, MTV showed footage from NASA of the historic 1969 Apollo 11 landing, where the MTV flag was placed on the moon. Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles was the first song to be turned into a music video.

The Moonman has always been the most important part of the VMA winner’s statue, and in 2017, to celebrate the 40th anniversary, the channel showed a new “Moon Person” design.

In February 2019, Depp sued his ex-wife Amber over an article she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018, and she sued him again in August 2020.

From April to June 2022, the Depp vs. Heard trial took place in Fairfax County, Virginia. Many people watched the Livestream and many people used social media to talk about it.

Both Depp and Heard took the stand as witnesses and talked about how their fairytale romance turned into a bad marriage, with both accusing the other of abuse.

Depp has won five MTV Movie Awards over the course of his long career. These include the awards for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar, and the Generation Award in 2012.

People on social media had different opinions about him when he appeared at the 2022 VMAs.

Some people on Twitter were happy to see him again and liked how he joked about himself.

Others, however, thought MTV made a “bad choice,” and one tweet called Johnny’s behavior a “humiliation ritual” to get back into Hollywood

