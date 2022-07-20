0 SHARES Share Tweet

“John Wick” was initially supposed to be portrayed by an elderly person in his seventies, resembling Harrison Ford or Clint Eastwood.

Still, Keanu Reeves took it upon himself to make him one of cinema’s best-known characters,” says Variety.

A new book by series producer Basil Iwanyk, John Wick: The Complete Uncensored Ass-Kicking Audio Recording of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action, has been revealed.

John Wick By Keanu Reeves Was Originally Scripted As A 75-Years-Old Man

Variety quotes Entertainment Weekly as saying the following about Iwanyk in the book: “This Derek Kolstad script, titled “Scorn,” was given to me by one of my colleagues at UTA, Charlie Ferraro.

A 75-year-old man was cast as the principal character in the movie. Clint Eastwood’s savagery was wonderful to see. Surely Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford would be appropriate for this role, they thought.”

According to the book, screenwriter Derek Kolstad initially imagined John Wick as 75.

An older main character was originally planned for the story, following a retired assassin for years until being pushed back into the game. The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges on FX, is similar to this show.

Iwanyk says he had Harrison Ford or Clint Eastwood in consideration for the leading role after reading the original script.

The story changed for the better when Keanu Reeves stepped into the scene. Early in the development of John Wick, Iwanyk was asked if he had any action movie roles that might be used for Reeves.

Even though Reeves was much younger than the character in the screenplay, he was nonetheless offered the script to see if he would be interested in participating in the film.

Keanu Reeves Instantly Became A Part Of This Film

Keanu Reeves discusses his choice to join John Wick in his new book. After losing the love of his life, the actor found the story of a man’s journey to “reclaim his life” to be enticing.

He claimed he wanted to be a part of the movie since everyone “agreed upon that idea’s potential.”

Because Basil Iwanyk recognized Reeves’ enthusiasm in the story and his claim that he intended to represent a fictional version of the part, the actor’s casting was picked in the end.

With John Wick’s film series’ success, he is hiring Reeves as John Wick’s younger actor was a good decision. A fifth film is also in the works, with a release date of March 24, 2022, for the fourth film.

Reeves asserts in the book that he had all the information he needed right immediately, and Variety reports, “As a team, they all agreed that working on “John Wick” would be a “tremendous opportunity.”

At the same time, you have John Wick’s ego, the natural world, and this type of underground at the same time.

This gang of crooks adheres to a set of rules and values. Because of John Wick’s grief, loss of his longstanding love, and fabled dark background, the film has a deep emotional resonance. And the road he took to reclaim his life was a joy.

Read More