Julia Stiles Net worth, Upcoming Movies, Age, And More!

Julia Stiles has produced outstanding performances in rom coms such as “Ten Things I Hate About You,” adrenaline-pumped thrillers such as “The Bourne Identity” franchise, and dramas such as “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Hustlers.” Nonetheless, she has rarely ventured into the realm of horror.

Stiles is back in the horror movie mood in “Orphan: First Kill,” the eagerly anticipated prequel to the frightening cult classic “Orphan,” after decades following her first significant appearance in the horror genre in the 2006 version of “The Omen.” In the upcoming film “Orphan: First Kill,” Julia Stiles will co-star with Isabelle Furhman. American actress Julia O’Hara Stiles Stiles, born and reared in New York City, began performing at 11 as a member of the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Society.

Julia Stiles Early life

Julia Stiles was born in New York City, USA in March 1981. She has two younger brothers and sisters. Her mother, Judith, is a potter, and her parents (including her father John O’Hara) used to own a ceramics studio in Greenwich Village.

She was a gifted young lady. She began helping her family’s business at six, handling the register and dealing with clients. Her passion for theatre grew as she joined her parents to see performances. The plays by William Shakespeare particularly captivated her. During her childhood, she also developed a love of writing, and she would frequently write letters addressed to her parents describing her desires. When she was just 11 years old, she also sent a letter to the head of the “La MaMa Theatre Company” that led to her getting a part in one of the company’s shows.

Despite not continuing her academic education, she enrolled in ‘New York’s Professional Children School.’ She began taking modern dance lessons to hone her artistic skills in preparation for a career in the entertainment industry. This initiative further gave an edge to her prospects of becoming an actress.

Name Julia Stiles Age 41 Years Net Worth $12 million Height 1.73m Nationality American Husband Preston cook Profession Model, Screenwriter

Julia Stiles Career

In six episodes of the 1993 television series “Ghostwriter,” she made her acting debut as “Erica Dansby.” She performed in one-off episodes of various TV shows from the middle of the 1990s to the early 2000s, including “Promised Land,” “Chicago Hope,” “Punk’d,” and “The City.” Moreover, she performed on two episodes of “Saturday Night Live” (2001). A minor role in the movie “I Love You, I Love You Not” served as her film debut (1996). She later appeared alongside Harrison Ford in “The Devil’s Own” (1997) as “Bridget O’Meara” in the role.

She acquired the central part of ‘Ellie Christianson in the 1998 picture ‘Wicked,’ earning the ‘Best Actress Award’ at the ‘Karlovy Vary International Film Festival after acting in a few films. She garnered favorable reviews from reviewers and caught the attention of casting directors even though the movie was never shown in theaters.

’10 Things I Hate About You,’ a film adapted from Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew,’ was her big break in 1999. Stiles earned the ‘MTV Movie Award and the ‘Chicago Film Critics Association Award, in addition to several other nominations. The following notable film she appeared in was “Save the Last Dance” (2001), in which she played the part of “Sara Johnson.” One of her most outstanding performances is her portrayal of “Sara.” She split an “MTV Movie Award” for “Best Kiss” with Sean Patrick Thomas thanks to the box office success of the movie, which also earned her two “Teen Choice Awards.”

Julia Stiles performed in films such as ‘Silver Linings Playbook,’ ‘Between Us,’ ‘Out of the Dark,’ and ‘Go with Me’ between 2012 and 2015. In the 2019 film “Hustlers,” Stiles played the journalist “Elizabeth,” which was an excellent example of her current work.

Julia Stiles Net Worth And Real Estate

Julia Stiles is thought to have a net worth of $12 million, based on the financial information obtained and compiled by multiple sources. The Jason Bourne movies brought in $1.89 million at the box office in 2016. The franchise’s popularity significantly increased her fortune, elevating her to the position of “millionaire.” However, the monthly income of the star is still not in the records.

Additionally, Stiles has made savvy real estate investments. For example, Julia invested $1.995 million in a three-bedroom condo in New York City in June 2004. It was a 2,081-square-foot condo on the upper levels of a meticulously maintained and unremarkable six-unit brownstone tower across the street from legendary Stuyvesant Square. She sold this flat in 2014 for $2.7 million despite asking for $3.5 million.

Julia Stiles Personal life

Julia Stiles said yes! to Preston J. Cook in January 2016. They married in September 2017 and had a son named Strummer. She also has a fascinating dating history! She had a romantic relationship with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a performer, director, and cinematographer. She began seeing actor David Harbour in July 2011 but sadly split.

She is a self-described feminist and a sociopolitical activist. She supports the philanthropic group “Habitat for Humanity International” (HFHI). As part of her involvement with the organization, she assisted in constructing dwellings in Costa Rica.

She has also partnered with ‘Amnesty International’ to promote awareness of the brutal environments endured by unaccompanied minors in detention centers.

