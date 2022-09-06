Julio Iglesias Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!

Every one of his songs was written by him, and he was also responsible for penning more than a hundred songs for other musicians. Julio Iglesias generates around $4 million in revenue per year from writing songs and the collection of royalties for songs that he has written for others.

Who Is Julio Iglesias? How Rich Is He In 2022?

He was awarded the Latin Pop Record of the Year Grammy for his album, which also earned him the award. Through his work as a background musician, he has contributed to the soundtracks of Spanish and English horror films.

Julio Iglesias’s Bio

Popularly known as Julio Iglesias, Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva was born on September 23, 1943, in Madrid, Spain. His grandpa on his father’s side, Dr. Julio Iglesias Sr., was from Ourense, Galicia. Mother Maria del Rosario de la Cueva y Perignat may have had Jewish ancestry.

He spent his early adult years juggling professional football with studies in law at Madrid’s CEU San Pablo University. He was the team’s number one goaltender for Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda Division.

However, his professional football career ended when a terrible automobile accident left him unable to walk for two years and severely crippled his lower spine and legs. While he was in the hospital, a nurse gave him a guitar to play so that he could practice his hand strength. Once he started playing guitar, he realized how talented he was.

Career Beginnings

Iglesias triumphed in the Spanish songwriting competition Benidorm International Song Festival in 1968. His entry was a cover of the song “La Vida Sigue Igual” (Life Continues As It Always Has). Soon after his triumph, he was signed to Discos Columbia, the Spanish branch of Columbia Records, and his first album, “Yo Canto” (“I Sing”), was released in 1969.

His song “Gwendolyne” earned him a spot as Spain’s representative in the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest, where it placed in the top four.

The languages he performed in ranged from English and French to Portuguese, German, and Italian. The Galician ballad “Un Canto A Galicia” was written in his honor.

In the 1970s, he achieved widespread success in Europe thanks to covering his songs in various languages. Having signed a deal with CBS International in 1979, he moved to Miami, Florida.

Net Worth / Earnings

Julio Iglesias is a famous Spanish singer and composer with a net worth of $600 million throughout his career. Julio Iglesias is a successful performer who has released 80 albums and has sold almost 300 million copies of his music worldwide in 14 different languages.

In addition, he has over 2,600 recordings that have been recognized as either gold or platinum. He first gained widespread recognition in the 1970s and 1980s and has maintained a thriving touring career for the last four decades.

Personal Life / Relationships

In January of 1971, Iglesias wed Isabel Preysler, a Filipina descended from Spanish ancestors. She came from the wealthy and prestigious Perez de Tagle family from her mother’s side. 1979 was the year that this couple finally decided to end their relationship.

They have blessed their marriage with the arrival of three offspring: Chabeli, a socialite (born in 1971), Julio Jr., a musician (born in 1973), and Enrique Iglesias, a singer like his father (born 1975).

After that, he began living with the Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger, 22 years younger than him. The contented couple has decided to make their new home in the Dominican Republic. In 2005, he was granted formal citizenship in the Dominican Republic.

Awards And Honors

The Grammy Awards recognized Iglesias’ album “Un hombre solo,” the year’s top Latin music release. Ten years later, in 1998, he was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the Grammy Awards for his album “Tango” (1996); however, this time, he was defeated by Mexican musician Luis Miguel.

That year, he was honored with the Excellence Award at the Lo Nuestro Awards. After being named “Person of the Year” by the Latin Recording Academy in 2001, he was inducted into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame in 2002.

Business Ventures

Iglesias has an extensive real estate portfolio. In July 2017, he listed four undeveloped lots on Indian Creek Island in Miami for $150 million. He also has a $20-$25 million mansion on the same island, which he bought for $15 million in 2012.

His real estate portfolio is worth between $200 and $300 million worldwide. Punta Cana’s main airport is impressively co-owned by Iglesias and Oscar de la Renta, among other collaborative partners. In addition, he is the owner of an extensive portfolio of hotels in the Dominican Republic.

