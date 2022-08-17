0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jill Biden is a professor in the United States who is worth a total of $9 million. Most people know her because she is married to President Joe Biden. In 2021, when President Joe Biden married Jill Biden, she became the First Lady of the United States.

Jill Biden Net Worth

Jill Biden is believed to be worth more than $50 million. Jill Biden earns more than $10 million per year from various sources.

Jill Biden is the wife of President Joe Biden and a teacher in the United States. She is also the current First Lady of the United States.

Real Name Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden Age 71 Years Old Zodiac Sign Aquarius Net Worth $9 Million Salary $100 Thousand Husband Joe Biden

Jill Biden Real Estate

The Bidens’ primary residence is located in the Greenville neighborhood of Wilmington, Delaware. The home overlooks a man-made lake built by wealthy members of the du Pont family. Joe and Jill paid $350,000 for their home in 1997. Recently, similar homes in the area have sold for just over $2 million.

Joe and Jill bought a six-bedroom vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in 2017 for $2.74 million. Between 2018 and 2019, the couple paid $20,000 per month to rent a $4 million mansion in McLean, Virginia.

Jill Biden owns 8 homes, 5 cars, and 2 luxury yachts. Jill Biden’s net worth list also includes cash reserves worth more than $15 million. Jill Biden also has a portfolio of 10 stocks worth $12 million that she invests in.

Jill Biden Annual Income

Jill Biden earns more than $10 million per year from her business income, book royalties, and TV rights.

Jill Biden House

Jill Biden lives with her husband in his 8100-square-foot, high-end home in Hammonton, New Jersey. According to estimates, Jill Biden bought her house for about $15 million. The house has 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Jill Biden Age Now

Jill Biden was born as Jill Jacobs on June 3, 1951, in Hammonton, New Jersey. She Is Now 71 years old. mother, Bonny, was a housewife, and her father, Donald, worked in a bank and had served in the US Navy. As a child, she lived with her family in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, and then in Mahwah, New Jersey, where her father ran a savings and loan. They then moved to Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, where Biden grew up with her four younger sisters. She attended Upper Moreland High School and worked as a waitress in the town of Ocean City, New Jersey.

Jill Biden Education

After graduating from high school in 1969, Biden attended Brandywine Junior College for one semester. She then moved to Delaware to study English at the University of Delaware. After taking a year off to model for a local agency, Biden returned to college and graduated with a BA in 1975. She then began her teaching career as a substitute teacher in the Wilmington Public Schools.

She then taught English at St. Mark’s High School for a year. Biden continued teaching while earning her master’s degree in education from West Chester State College. She then taught special needs students and directed a program for adolescents at the Rockford Center Psychiatric Hospital.

In 1987, Biden went to Villanova University and earned another graduate degree. She then taught at Brandywine High School and Claymont High School, among other schools. From 1993 to 2008, Biden taught at Delaware Technical & Community College. During that time, she went back to school to earn a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.

Jill Biden Writing Career

As an author, Biden wrote the children’s book “Remember, God, Bless Our Troops,” based on her stepson Beau’s military deployment. She later published a book about her life titled “Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Finding Myself.” In 2020, Biden published “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden,” another book for children.

Jill Biden First Lady

Two weeks after her husband Joe Biden contracted the virus for the second time, Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and had mild symptoms, the White House said Tuesday.

The president’s 71-year-old wife tested negative for flu on Monday but developed “cold-like symptoms” in the evening, according to her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander.

Alexander said a later rapid test for antigens was negative, but a more thorough PCR test was positive.

The first lady was given the antiviral pill paxlovid to take and will remain in her room for at least five days.

