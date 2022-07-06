22.6 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
HomeCelebritySpotted!! Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Spotted On The Set Of...
Celebrity

Spotted!! Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Spotted On The Set Of His Untitled Nike Project!

By: Rachel Olivia

Date:

spot_img

On July 5, Jennifer Lopez, 52, was once again caught with Ben Affleck, 49, as the two were on location for an untitled Nike film. Ben and Violet, Ben’s 16-year-old daughter, went hand in hand through California set with the lovely duo. Jennifer wore high-waisted white flare jeans with a fitting black long-sleeved top for a polished look.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Spotted On The Set Of His Untitled Nike Project!

A pair of black wedges completed the charming look. With her hair in a high bun and gold hoops dangling from her ears, she was ready to go. Ben, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a black hoodie, blue sweatpants, and sneakers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme were last seen together on the same set on June 27, according to multiple reports. At the same time, Emme and Jennifer were both dressed to the nines in cargo pants and tie-dye tops, which made them both look like they were ready to head to the office.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Spotted On The Set Of His Untitled Nike Project!

Ben Affleck held Jennifer Lopez’s arm tenderly as they strolled with their future stepdaughter. In the middle of June, a mother-daughter team came up on site. While Ben and the Marry Me actor had some alone time, they held hands tenderly and cuddled.

A crocheted white sundress and a knitted grey robe completed Jennifer Lopez‘s look. Casual denim shorts were all that was needed to complete Ben’s casual attire for the day. Emme was also photographed with Jennifer, who wore brown cargo pants and a long-sleeved black tee in a casual-looking outfit.

While searching for their dream house in Los Angeles, the “On the Floor” singer and Ben have been spotted out and about in the city as well. There was a $68 million mansion tour with Jennifer’s sister, Lynda, in May.

“Jen has a large family and is searching for a place where she can host and entertain guests,”.A large pool, walk-in closets, and other amenities are also high on her wish list, as is the ability to accommodate all of her children comfortably.

It is their ultimate goal to make this their forever home, where they will be able to raise their children in peace. Even though Jen is very particular about the kind of place they want, she is certain that they will be able to locate it.”

The night before Jennifer Lopez uploaded her most recent Instagram post, she made news for a date night with Ben Affleck. In Los Angeles, CA on July 3, the couple was spotted shopping at the Melrose Trading Post flea market. She kept her hand on his arm and smiled as she looked to shoot pictures with her phone while she did so.

Read More:

Jennifer Lopez Gives A Emotional Shout Out To Ben Affleck During Her Winning Speech At MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Latest stories

Must Read

Actress Jessica Chastain Sticks Her Middle Fingers To The Camera

Celebrity Tyler James - 0
This Independence Day, Jessica Chastain is undoubtedly not in the mood to celebrate, and she made that clear to the globe. Happy “Independence” Day...
Read more

NFL Player, The Renowned Demaryius Thomas’ Cause Of Death Revealed Later By His Parents

news Nancy Erin - 0
Demaryius Thomas - The former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver’s death cause was recently revealed by his parents on social media. Demaryius was one of...
Read more
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.
Previous articleCarrie Underwood Said She Was Lucky To Join On Guns ‘N Roses
Next articleActress Jessica Chastain Sticks Her Middle Fingers To The Camera

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

Actress Jessica Chastain Sticks Her Middle Fingers To The Camera

Celebrity 0
This Independence Day, Jessica Chastain is undoubtedly not in...

NFL Player, The Renowned Demaryius Thomas’ Cause Of Death Revealed Later By His Parents

news 0
Demaryius Thomas - The former NFL Pro Bowl wide...

Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage During Michigan Concert After Suffering From Heat Exhaustion!

Top News 0
Santana band guitarist, Carlos Augusto Santana Alves, collapsed on...

Popular

Actress Jessica Chastain Sticks Her Middle Fingers To The Camera

Celebrity 0
This Independence Day, Jessica Chastain is undoubtedly not in...

NFL Player, The Renowned Demaryius Thomas’ Cause Of Death Revealed Later By His Parents

news 0
Demaryius Thomas - The former NFL Pro Bowl wide...

Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage During Michigan Concert After Suffering From Heat Exhaustion!

Top News 0
Santana band guitarist, Carlos Augusto Santana Alves, collapsed on...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN