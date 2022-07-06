0 SHARES Share Tweet

On July 5, Jennifer Lopez, 52, was once again caught with Ben Affleck, 49, as the two were on location for an untitled Nike film. Ben and Violet, Ben’s 16-year-old daughter, went hand in hand through California set with the lovely duo. Jennifer wore high-waisted white flare jeans with a fitting black long-sleeved top for a polished look.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Spotted On The Set Of His Untitled Nike Project!

A pair of black wedges completed the charming look. With her hair in a high bun and gold hoops dangling from her ears, she was ready to go. Ben, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a black hoodie, blue sweatpants, and sneakers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme were last seen together on the same set on June 27, according to multiple reports. At the same time, Emme and Jennifer were both dressed to the nines in cargo pants and tie-dye tops, which made them both look like they were ready to head to the office.

Ben Affleck held Jennifer Lopez’s arm tenderly as they strolled with their future stepdaughter. In the middle of June, a mother-daughter team came up on site. While Ben and the Marry Me actor had some alone time, they held hands tenderly and cuddled.

A crocheted white sundress and a knitted grey robe completed Jennifer Lopez‘s look. Casual denim shorts were all that was needed to complete Ben’s casual attire for the day. Emme was also photographed with Jennifer, who wore brown cargo pants and a long-sleeved black tee in a casual-looking outfit.

While searching for their dream house in Los Angeles, the “On the Floor” singer and Ben have been spotted out and about in the city as well. There was a $68 million mansion tour with Jennifer’s sister, Lynda, in May.

“Jen has a large family and is searching for a place where she can host and entertain guests,”.A large pool, walk-in closets, and other amenities are also high on her wish list, as is the ability to accommodate all of her children comfortably.

It is their ultimate goal to make this their forever home, where they will be able to raise their children in peace. Even though Jen is very particular about the kind of place they want, she is certain that they will be able to locate it.”

The night before Jennifer Lopez uploaded her most recent Instagram post, she made news for a date night with Ben Affleck. In Los Angeles, CA on July 3, the couple was spotted shopping at the Melrose Trading Post flea market. She kept her hand on his arm and smiled as she looked to shoot pictures with her phone while she did so.

