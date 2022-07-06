0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fans were shocked by a special guest performer during Guns N’ Roses concert in London. Carrie Underwood, a devoted Guns N’ Roses fan, joined the band onstage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to sing “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” She sang the lines with the band’s signature flair while also adding her own vocal flair.

Carrie Underwood Said She Was Lucky To Join On Guns ‘N Roses

Guns ‘N Roses stunned the crowd on Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London by inviting the country singer to play two of their biggest hits, and then repeated the feat on Saturday.

“Never in a million years did I anticipate having the opportunity to spend not just one, but two nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses!” On Sunday, Underwood published on Instagram. “Once again, I’d like to thank the band, the crew, and the amazing audience. The momentum was strong! Up to then”

After the first verse, Underwood, 39, came on stage to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” Introducing her to the 70,000-person crowd, the band’s lead singer Axl Rose said, “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Ms. Carrie Underwood!”

The country singer exited the stage after contributing her powerful vocals to the legendary rock song, but she subsequently came back for the band’s “Paradise City” encore. “We’ve already done it, so why don’t we try it again?” Distinguished guests, Ms. Carrie Underwood, “Before she reemerged, Rose, 60, addressed the crowd.”

After the performance, the “Before He Cheats” singer conveyed her admiration for the famous event on social media. “Reunited once more, but this time in London and with more pals! I appreciate @gunsnroses and your team treating me like one of the families in your world. She posted a caption with a picture of Rose on Instagram. And many thanks to all the admirers who accorded these giants the proper greeting!”

She went on, “I’m just a supporter who found herself on stage to share a magical moment with her idols. Why am I so fortunate?” Only two months prior to the secret concert, Underwood invited Rose to perform beside her at the Stagecoach Festival in California to perform the same songs.

Underwood welcomed Rose to the stage as the classic first chords of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” played in the background, saying, “Welcome to the best night of my life.” The day after, Underwood praised Rose for fulfilling her “lifelong goal” in an Instagram post.

On July 15, Gun ‘N Roses’ European tour comes to an end in Hannover, Germany. The band will resume its South American tour in the fall after a brief hiatus, beginning on September 1 in Manaus, Brazil.

Meanwhile, Underwood just finished her residency in Las Vegas and will begin her Denim & Rhinestones tour on October 15 in South Carolina. 43 arenas in North America are scheduled to host the concert between this autumn and spring of 2023.

Underwood also remarked, “I’m happy to be on the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour.” “I can’t wait to continue my Las Vegas residency after the tour next year since I’m having such a fantastic time with it.”

