On July 03, 2022, Ben and Jennifer were spotted in Los Angeles at MelroseTrading reflects the strong love bond they held between them long these years.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Link Arms Heading To Melrose Trading Post

In the candid snaps floating over the Internet, it seemed well that the couple is happy together, and they long for each other from the depths of their hearts.

In every photo they shared, it seems the couples linked their arms tight and delivered a satisfying look on each one’s face.

Both were in casuals and this added more attraction to their lively chemistry.

Jennifer was in a slim-fitting black long sleeve top, perfectly paired with a bohemian style long patterned skirt. The skirt was reaching her angles and looked stunning. As it seemed to be a sunny day, Jennifer added a classy light brown shade of sunglass. The outing with the love of her life would never look perfect without a handbag, so she carried a large chunky solid black handbag along with her. She even pulled her brown-golden hair back using a bun to make it look like a ponytail hairstyle. Her big round golden color earrings looked really a brilliant option for her high-neck black top.

Keeping her hands tight inside Ben’s, she was busy looking at her phone and was sharing something with him.

Ben made it very simple, he was wearing a minimalist white plain t-shirt and light clour khakis pants.

Since they engaged, the couple seemed to be very happy in their relationship. They were not at all concerned about going public and doing the things they longed to do.

The lovely pair were even spotted earlier at a Rolls Royce dealership. The singer was in a white plain deep neck top and jeans. She was wearing her brown sunglass, and her hair was kept loose in a bun. Ben, as usual, kept things very simple. He was in a solid gray unbuttoned shirt and bright white sneakers.

Jennifer and Ben started their relationship when they starred in Gigli, 2002. Later they got engaged and made their relationship status public. In 2004, both split up and entered into other relationships, and hold children with married persons.

Jennifer tied the knot with Marc Anthony, the renowned singer, and shares twins with him, Max and Emme. The couple officially made a divorce in the year 2008.

Ben got married to Jennifer Garner, the famous actress, and had three children with her, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The couple too got separated in the year 2018.

Soon Ben and Jennifer rebuilt their friendship, and in April 2022, they announced their engagement publicly.

The recent reports show that the pair is planning for a grand wedding in the future between their close daily and friends.

Let’s hope for a lovely new wedding story shortly!