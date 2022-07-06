Actress Jessica Chastain Sticks Her Middle Fingers To The Camera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This Independence Day, Jessica Chastain is undoubtedly not in the mood to celebrate, and she made that clear to the globe. Happy “Independence” Day from me and my reproductive rights, the 45-year-old actress wrote alongside a selfie of herself sticking both middle fingers up on Instagram on Monday.

About Jessica Chastain

Jessica Michelle Chastain is a well-known American actress and producer, who was born on March 24, 1977. She has won numerous honors, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. She is best known for starring in movies with feminist themes. In 2012, she was listed among the top 100 world influencers.

Early on, Chastain became interested in acting, and in 1998, she made her professional theatrical debut as Juliet in Shakespeare. She obtained a talent holding contract with the television producer John Wells after completing her acting studies at the Juilliard School.

Jessica Chastain Words

Chastain has previously been outspoken about her views on reproductive rights. She admitted earlier this year that being able to access planned parenthood and birth control pills while growing up gave her the opportunity to pursue her acting profession.

She also said that she was the first person in her family to not be pregnant when she was just 17 years old. Planned parenthood provided her choice because it had a huge impact on her life.

Even though she hates to admit it, and she never considers how she gets more stuff in this industry? Her family didn’t have stuff, like even food, so she grew up with a lot of resentment and had a rebellious streak, she continued.

She is well aware of how it is because she is from there and it enrages her also she does not want anyone else to have their requests denied. Being heard, recognized, and respected in terms of a voice.

Jessica Chastain’s Statement About Equality

Chastain spoke on equality for all during her Oscars victory speech for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye in March.

“Our nation is being overtaken by legislation that is prejudiced and discriminatory with the sole intention of dividing us more,” she remarked.

Jessica Chastain’s Post

Roe V. Wade, a seminal Supreme Court ruling from the year 1973 that guaranteed women the right to an abortion in every state, was overruled by the US Supreme Court a little over a week ago, prompting Chastain’s post.

By a margin of 6 to 3, the court overturned almost 50 years of precedent and granted states the authority to enact their own abortion-related legislation.

Following the adoption of “trigger bans” by their governors in response to the Scotus verdict, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, and South Dakota have already outlawed abortion in their states.

The decision has now sparked protests around the nation, and President Joe Biden has spoken out against it, calling it the “realization of an extreme ideology and a regrettable miscalculation by the Supreme Court.”

