Top News

Tristen Nash, Son Of WWE Legend Kevin Nash Died At 26

Tristen Nash, who was 26 years old, has died. He was the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE star Kevin Nash, recently died at the age of 26.

Before the bad happened, the Hall of Famer and his son did a new podcast together.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted about the news and asked fans to give the Nash family some privacy.

“I am sorry to inform Kevin and Tamara Nash that their 26-year-old son Tristen Nash has died in a tragic accident,” he wrote in a statement.

Tristen Nash

The statement said, “Tristen had just started working on Kevin’s new podcast, and she and Kevin were enjoying their time together. The Nash family asks that they be allowed some privacy during this time.”

Tristen’s death has shocked both the WWE star and his fans, who don’t know why it happened.

Mick Foley, who used to work with Nash and is also a WWE star, reacted to the news and wished his friend well during this difficult time.

“God, this is terrible news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash and his family and friends. I hope happy memories of Tristen will bring you comfort. RIP Tristen Nash.”

Tristen Nash Parents

Kevin Scott Nash and Tamara McMichael had a child named Tristen Nash. His father, Kevin Nash, was born in the United States on July 9, 1959. He is an actor and former professional wrestler who has a Legends contract with WWE.

Tristen Nash

He is known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Nash was part of The Kliq, a powerful behind-the-scenes group of wrestlers that also included Triple H, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac. Kevin Nash was at the height of his wrestling career in WCW when he was one of the three founders of the New World Order (nWo) along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall.

Tristen’s father Kevin said on March 2, 2016, that he will donate his brain to Boston University’s CTE Center and the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death.

The same day this was announced, women’s soccer star Brandi Chastain said she would do the same.

Tristen Nash was born on June 12, 1996, in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the United States. He turned 25 years old this year.

Tristen Nash is both a poet and a musician. Tristen Nash had never been married before his death. We don’t know anything about his girlfriend.

So it could be that he was seeing someone. Tristen Nash has no other children. He is the only child of Kevin and Tamara.

Tristen started working on Kevin’s new show pretty early on, and she and Kevin had a lot of fun working together. People talk about the Kliq podcast.

This podcast can be found on YouTube and is part of the AdFreeShows podcast network. Fans of professional wrestling really like the podcast because Nash talks openly and honestly about his past as a wrestler and about the wrestling business today.

Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

