Jason Momoa and Eiza González are back together. Not too long ago, the Aquaman actor and the Baby Driver actress confirmed that they are back together by taking a romantic motorcycle ride through Malibu, California.

Read on to learn more about Jason Momoa and Eiza González’s latest date and their budding relationship.

Jason Momoa And Eiza Gonzalez Spotted Out Together

In recent weeks, the two have been spotted at several London hotspots, leading to rumors that they were back together. Gonzalez added fuel to the fire when he left a flirty comment on Momoa’s Instagram post about the new season of his Apple! show.

She replied in the comments, “Ummmmm wow!” and added two fire emojis.



The “Game of Thrones” actor was involved in a scary head-on collision with a motorcyclist while traveling on Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, California, OK! discovered just a few days ago.

While turning, the motorcyclist slid into Momoa’s lane and collided with the actor’s Oldsmobile. This caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike and hit Momoa’s windshield. He then flipped over the car and landed on the other side.

Although the “Dune” star was not injured and the other driver suffered only minor injuries, Momoa is still concerned about the incident.

“He’s still very shaken up by the whole thing,” a source said. “He’s thankful he wasn’t hurt too badly and that the other driver is OK, too.”

Momoa and Eiza González were spotted together at the same two hotspots in London earlier this month, leading to rumors that they were back together.

Momoa and the “Hobbs & Shaw” star were both there at the same time, but left the venues at different times, just minutes apart. After a quiet four-month relationship, news broke in mid-June that they had split.

Jason Momoa And Eiza González Broke Up In June

Yes, you learn how to do it right. After about 4 months of a relationship, the couple split in mid-June. At the time, a source told People magazine, “They’re just very different people.” Another insider added that the two were “hoping they could work it out.”

The source also said, “They love each other very much, and they were secretly dating for a while before it became public.” [But] they have different levels of life.”



Eiza and Jason began dating in February of this year, about a month after Jason momoa told his ex-wife Lisa Bonet that he was leaving her. In May, a source told People, “Right now, it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both waiting to see what happens next.”

Jason Momoa Net Worth

Jason Momoa got $3 million for his role in the first Aquaman movie. If you add in the ancillary income, he could have earned over $7 million from the first film. Jason was able to get a huge raise for the second movie because the first movie did so well at the box office. In the end, he got $15 million as his second pay.

Jason Momoa started his career as a model.

When he was 19 years old, some famous designers knew how to find him. In 1999 he started acting, playing Jason Ioane in the TV series “Baywatch Hawaii”. Before he got the job, he worked part-time in a surf store. In the early 2000s, he played a series of roles in the television series “North Shore” and in the movie “Johnson Family Vacation.”

In 2005, Momoa was cast for the role of Ronon Dex in the television series “Stargate Atlantis”. This was one of his most memorable early roles. He appeared in this series until 2009. In the same year, he starred in four episodes of “The Game”. In 2011, he played the main villain in a new version of “Conan the Barbarian,” a classic film from the 1980s.

Momoa got a chance to audition for the role of Khal Drogo in HBO‘s “Game of Thrones” after proving he could play a warrior in that film. When he recorded his audition video, he performed the haka, a famous Maori war dance. He got the role, and the hit series brought him a lot of attention. His role was dropped in 2012.