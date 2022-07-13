BTS Announce Partnership With Disney+ For Several New Projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney and Hybe Management reported three forthcoming ventures with BTS on July 11. The titles incorporate BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star and in the Soop: Friendcation.

On Monday (July 11), it was reported that the K-pop gathering’s Hybe has been placed into another organization with Disney for five new ventures, including three restrictive series.

BTS may be a piece of three of those titles.

They are excited to team up with Hybe to feature their unique substance made with strong craftsman IP on our worldwide web-based features including Disney+,” Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney’s APAC head of content, said in an explanation, by means of The Hollywood Reporter.

They accept these new titles will enrapture purchasers overall and anticipate presenting more music content on our administration.”

One of the titles will be a short variant of one of their Permission to Dance visit shows in Los Angeles. BTS: Permission to Dance in front of an audience – LA will be “an elite realistic 4K show film highlighting BTS’ live execution in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021.”

In the Soup: Friendcation Is One Title

On the series side, In the Soup: Friendcation is one title, “a unique travel unscripted TV drama with an elegant cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-Shik Choi, Hyung-Sik Park, and Peakboy.

The show includes the five companions wandering on an unexpected outing and partaking in various recreation and fun exercises.”

A docu-series named BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, will follow “the extraordinary excursion of 21st-century pop symbols BTS.” That series will make a big appearance in 2023 and highlight films from throughout the course of recent years, understanding “the regular routines, contemplations and plans of BTS individuals, as they get ready for their subsequent part.”

In the Soop, a side project of a famous series debuted on Disney+ in South Korea on July 22. The American delivery date is TBD. The declaration comes simply a month after the gathering went on a break.

Jimin added that they felt it was important to go off all alone, having spent the most recent couple of years so centered around their professions. A rep for the band later explained in a proclamation to E! News.

Starting around 2022, BTS is the top-rated craftsman in South Korean history, having sold more than 30 million collections through the Circle Chart, they are the main non-English-talking and Asian demonstration to hold sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl (Love Yourself World Tour in 2019), and were named the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) Global Recording Artist of the Year for both 2020 and 2021.

The gathering’s numerous honors incorporate nine American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and assignments for two Grammy Awards and Brit Awards individually.

