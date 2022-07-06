0 SHARES Share Tweet

With previously unreleased footage of Donald Trump and his family which includes his son Donald Trump Jr.Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, each of whom is seen in outtakes from their sit-down interviews, the new movie emphasizes Holder’s special access to the former president and his family.

Footage Of New Jan 6 Trump Documentary Get Revealed–Videos Of Eric And Ivanka Being Interviewed

Outtakes from Holder’s interviews with Trump and the former vice president Mike Pence have also become public. Press accounts of clips of interviews with Eric and Ivanka have been published.

The teaser, however, gives the public their first impression of the depth of Holder’s access to the Trump family.

Witness the 3-part documentary event is described in a series of text-only shots that are inserted between the quick cuts set to Vivaldi. With special access to the world’s most contentious family, getting into power is simple.

All of this culminates on January 6, when Vivaldi abruptly ends and a wide shot of Trump at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington shows. Holder motions for everyone to start walking along Pennsylvania Avenue.

The crowd then marched toward the Capitol as Holder’s cameraman joined them. As he looks to be moving toward Congress, a protester says directly into the camera, “they’ve got to get the bugs out, all of them.”

A legal Brigade Of Trump

According to Heidi Przybyla in a special report, this morning, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell “brought together a pool of lawyers who were willing to push Trump’s lies into court” to support him in hiding the dates of the 2020 election. At least 16 of these lawyers are still in good standing or have not been disciplined.

Instead of being held accountable, these lawyers have defended Jan. 6 defendants, continued initiatives to cast doubt on elections, and the like, Przybyla argues, citing the fact that they “helped legitimize the previous president’s lies as a foundation to construct their legal practices.”

Currently, many legal professionals see a risk in this network of lawyers to future peaceful elections administration and think monetary penalties are an insufficient deterrent, with others advocating for disbarment.

The Threat Of July 4th

Six people were murdered and around many were injured on Monday when a gunman opened fire during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park in Illinois.

Still holding their flutes and saxophones, the members of the high school marching band ran for their lives. Bystanders gathered up tiny children and ran away, according to the headline in The Chicago Tribune.

“Those who got hurt were in the range of the ages of 8 and 85.

Officers scoured the area around the parade route for hours after the attack, going building to building to look for items left behind in the commotion: an additional stroller, balloons, bikes, pacifiers, sandals, a hat bearing star and stripe printing.

Several profiles that appear to belong to him claim that he has left a long trail of tributes to mass shootings and public murders on social media platforms.

