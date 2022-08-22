Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Married After 3-year Engagement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got married 3 years after engagement. After the numerous delays in their wedding preparations because of Covid 19 pandemic situation, they got married on Saturday, August 20 th 2022 at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

The modern family star Sarah Hyland and her fiance Wells Adams’s relationship started in 2016 they met through Twitter and got engaged after 2 years.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Married!

Wells Adams was a contestant on the 12th season of The Bachelorette opponent of JoJo Fletcher. And he was eliminated in the sixth week. After that Wells appeared on the third season of Bachelor In Paradise.

He also appeared in the fourth, fifth, and also in sixth seasons of Bachelor In Paradise.

Sarah Hyland had also said about her disease kidney dysplasia and organ transplantation while the shooting of Modern Family was going on. She received a kidney from her father when she was at 21 years. But later the body rejected the organ after four years.

And she went on dialysis three times a week, medication made her face swollen. And it was a hard time that she had faced. And she attempted to commit suicide in order to get rid of the pain that she suffered during this situation. Her brother’s kidney was matching to her and the kidney transplantation was done.

She had struggled through many situations and hard times. Hyland got into a depressed state of mind. Only because of her confidence she had overcome that. Wells also supported her in all situations during her illness.

The couple was weepy-eyed because of the happiness they had after the multiple delays in their wedding. At last, they had overcome all the boundaries and they are together after.

The marriage was delayed due to Sarah’s health condition and her safety was important. Meanwhile, she had a greater chance to get infected by the virus.

Hyland appeared for the wedding wearing a shoulder-less white gown with less jewelry she only wore a drop earring and a bracelet her hair was parted on both sides. She also held a bouquet which was held together by paper and decorated with pearls. Adam was looking gentle in his navy blue suit and matching tie.

The ‘’ MODERN FAMILY ‘’ crew members including Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, and Jessey Tyler Ferguson with her husband, Justin Mikita attended the wedding on Saturday. There were about 150 guests witnessing the wedding ceremony.

At the wedding ceremony, there were only limited guests followed by family and friends. Wells says that Sarah took initiative in the wedding planning. Before the wedding, Sarah was given a bridal shower function by close friends and family members together on 5th June 2022.

The couple got engaged in July 2019 on a romantic gateway in Fiji. Sarah and Adams didn’t officially post their wedding photos. On the wedding day, the couples appeared with joy and happiness as their love bloomed into marriage.

Sarah Hyland 31 years and Adams 38 years are the young stunning couples of the time. And the news about the marriage of Hyland and Adams become popularized within less time.

The couples were excited about the wedding day and almost they waited for 2 years after the engagement. And it was evident through the wedding photos that their eyes were filled with tears.

And the marriage was planned to be held on August 20th, 2020 but later it was extended to two years due to a pandemic situation. Hylan also described her engagement as that can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.

The celebrity net worth of Sarah Hyland is about $14 million. Sarah was depressed after her kidney dysplasia disease after the treatment she is curing from the bad situation that she had faced. She was also bold enough to reveal about the disease and surgeries she had gone through.

And she also states about the pain that she suffered for 27 years. By revealing her disease she says that it will be an inspiration for other people to come up.

The marriage of the couple was celebrated in a grand way. And Sarah had her own ideas for the wedding planning to make it a perfect one.

Both of them are a perfect match and after a long time of waiting, Sarah Hyland officially became the wife of Adams Wells, and also we can expect this relationship will be happy forever.

