Ioan Gruffudd’s Toxic Divorce From Alice Evans Brings Another Twist

It is a toxic divorce between Ioan and his ex-wife Alice Evans who has taken another twist after the Fantastic Four actor. She claimed that he was the victim of abuse in their marriage.

Ioan Gruffudd is a Welsh actor whose age is 48. He has acted in many films like 102 Dalmatians, The Gathering, Fireflies in the garden, Black Hawk Down, The Secret of Moonacre, Horrible Bosses, Sanctum, Foster, etc.

Alice is an American actress. Disney cast her along with Glenn Close, Gerard Depardieu, and Ioan Gruffudd in 102 Dalmatians. She has appeared in films and television like The Mentalist, Brothers & Sisters, Grimm, and Lost.

The Present Relationship Status Between Loan Gruffudd And Alice Evans

Gruffudd and Alice got married on 14th September 2007. The couple met with each other during the production of 102 Dalmatians. The couple has two daughters who were born in 2009 and 2013. Alice first announced that they were going to separate in January 2021. After that, on 1st March 2021, the Black Hawk Down actor filed for divorce. The pair have been embroiled in a very public war of words ever since.

The new official work was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Ioan was seen asking for custody and visitation rights to his two daughters. The names of his daughters are Ella who is 12 years old and another one is Elsie whose age is 8. Ioan alleged his ex-wife Alice in the documents that she had tried to stop contact between him and his children. Also said that he wanted his daughters to face to face counseling and reunification therapy via Zoom with him ahead of court-ordered mediation about custody.

Some comments are made about his 14 years of union with Alice in the documents. Ioan said that his ex-wife made fun of his appearance often, making hair-loss comments, and told him he had ‘saggy-vagina eyes.’ Gruffudd’s allegations are that Alice Evans has inflicted serious emotional harm on his elder daughter Ella and younger daughter Elsie by her statements and by interfering in his relationship with them.

Ioan further said that he had not seen his daughters face to face for almost a year. He left for France for work in the middle of 2021. According to him, because of some actions of Alice, he has not had any custodial time with his girls since then and it is devastating. Additionally, he said that Alice has involved third parties to stop their contact.

Ioan Gruffudd said that he returned to L.A. in late November after finishing his work. After returning to L.A. he contacted Alice to see his daughters and arrange a new schedule. In the first week of December Alice sent him an email. She said that she had organized police and security to ensure that he could not pick up his two daughters from their School.

Last month Alice met Ioan on the set of 101 Dalmatians and told him that she did not have enough money to buy clothes for girls and pay bills because of her mounting legal costs.

