Drake Announces Young Money Reunion With Nicki Minaj And Lil Wayne

Aubrey Drake Graham, renowned by the name Drake, is a Canadian singer, rapper, and actor. Recently, he popped up with a surprise for his fans with ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, his new album release.

About the singer’s new album, he made an announcement early about his June 17th release. Recently, the artist seemed to be in a very joyful mood that he has unmasked the plans for the October World Weekend, which is all set to hit on July 28. The October World Weekend is three days, and he has planned it well. Starts on July 28, it ends up on August 1st.

Drake To Reunite Nicki Minaj And Lil Wayne In Young Money Reunion

Drake, who holds a massive fan circle is not the less in his social media accounts. He posted the official lineup of the event on his Instagram account with 116 million active followers.

On day one, which is on July 28, it shows All Canadian North Stars, and on the second day, July 29, it comes with Lil Baby and Chris Brown, and on the final day, which is on August 2, it’s all about Young Money reunion featuring the renowned Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

All the information he shared is these bits, and he kept it very brief. From the rapper’s side, no additional information is shared by him via his social media account. Apart from this single post, he captioned and said that he is working on bringing OVO FEST (October’s Very Own) worldwide in 2023. And this is all for the 10th Anniversary. The OVO is the brand name of the singer’s clothing line. Without a doubt, he long to boost the city up for this summer.

Right at the moment of his big announcement to the public, Drake hinted that what is all going to do with his hometown of Toronto. This all happened during a live stream. He spread his voice about the big announcement which is coming on Wednesday for the city.

The announcement he made was all about the new album release. About the album, he said that he was planning to come up with this one for a very long time. The singer was waiting for the right time to complete the track and he deeply appreciate everyone for all the love they showered on him and for listening to his new album.

Every word he shared successfully made direct contact with the listeners. He expressed his sincere thanks to the people and his fans who gave him the complete strength to move on through these years and he is glad that the audience is still tuning in.

About the new album, he again put a surprise into it for the audience that for this time, he is all with a different track which is scary.

