Tiger Woods Back At Open Championship At The Tournament

“Golf is the closest game to the game we call life,” Bobby Jones, the only player to win all four major championships in a single year, famously stated. It appears to be an accurate sentence, to sum up, Tiger Woods is possibly the best golfer in history.

Tiger Woods Return At Open Championship A Look At His Best Moments At The Tournament

Woods is a figure who has seen and lived through it all, from his roaring debut and the “Tiger Slam” to the lows of controversy and personal sorrow, and back to golf’s peak with one of the sport’s most memorable comebacks. Tiger Woods will compete in his third major golf tournament of the year even though he is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in a vehicle accident in February 2021.

Woods has three Open Championship titles, but the prospect of him participating again after the incident appeared remote. He overcame the odds by walking the full course at The Masters in April, giving optimism for the remainder of the year.

He stated that he was concentrating on participating in the Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland. After being forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship, Woods skipped the US Open to ensure his health for St. Andrews.

In April, he declared, “It’s my favorite golf course in the world.”

Woods is one of just five golfers who have won the Open at St. Andrews twice.

Nobody has ever done it three times. Woods is aware that his window of opportunity is narrowing since the Open will not return to the course for at least another five years.

He remarked last week that he could always play golf if he could swing a club.

However, fighting against the greatest in the world has been difficult. The good news is that Woods played an entire practice round on Sunday.

Tiger Woods made his first Open Championship participation in 1995 at St. Andrews. He finished tied for 65th in the race, but his presence at the major was only a small part of a remarkable year for him. He appeared on the PGA Tour four times and cut three times.

Woods had won the Masters in 1997 and had a series of Top 10 finishes at this time. In the 1998 Open, he came in third place.

In 2006, Woods won at Royal Liverpool Golf Club for the second time in a row. It was his first competition since his father’s passing. He finished with a score of 18-under par, two strokes better than Chris DiMarco and five strokes better than Ernie Els.

Woods’ career would be marred by scandal and injury in the final stages.

After winning the Open Championship in 2006, he won just three more major tournaments, none between 2009 and 2018. His Open Championship victory in 2018 provided him with momentum coming into the 2019 Masters.

With a 5-under par score, Woods tied for sixth place in the 2018 Open Championship. He trailed event winner Francesco Molinari by three strokes.

