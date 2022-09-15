Paige Spiranac full name Paige Renee Spiranac was born on March 26, 1993. Paige is an American social media personality, former golf professional, and golf instructor. She has more than 260,000 subscribers on youtube and 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Things To Know About Paige Spiranac Net Worth, Marriage, Career!

She provides golf instructional videos through her social media. She has represented both the University of Arizona and San Diego state university in college golf division 1.

Paige was born in wheat ridge, Colodora. Her father dan was a university football player, her mother Annette was a professional ballerina and she had an older sister named Lexie, who was also an athlete.

Paige practiced gymnastics at a young age, but unfortunately during a practice session, she broke her kneecap and has to terminate her gymnastics dreams.

After this, she started practicing golf. In 2016 she was ranked as one of the top ten amateurs in the world for trespassing Hannah O Sullivan.

The Marriage Between Paige And Steven

Many of her beloved fans were unknown of the fact that Paige was married in the past. During a question and answer session on Instagram, she revealed that she was married to Steven Tinoco. Steven Tinoco is an athletic trainer.

In 2018, Paige Spiranac and Steven Tinoco were married. In the beginning, steven was a very supportive husband in Paige’s modeling and golfing career. But unfortunately, things changed their marriage life was a total mess.

Paige meets Steven through her golf career, and both of them kept their marriage a secret. They both didn’t want to expose their marriage details to their fans. The couple was together for 4 years but decides to end their marriage this year.

On March 07, 2022, Paige Spiranac officially announced that she is no longer married to Steven Tinoco. Paige explained about her married life with Steven and how did it affect her mental strength.

She also mentioned that she has learned from her mistakes and is ready to get married again. In the podcast, she stated that she is ready to reset her love life because she truly believes in love. Paige is very excited and happy about getting a fresh start.

Paige Net Worth & Future Plans

Former golf professional Paige Spiranac is estimated to have a net worth of around 3 million US dollars. She was labeled as “the sexiest woman in 2022.” According to some resources, it is estimated that she earns around 14,000 US dollars for each Instagram post.

Social media including Twitter, Instagram, and youtube is considered to be one of the most active resources of her income. She has also continued pursuing her modeling career after her recent divorce from Steven Tinoco.

She was inactive for several months on social media after the divorce. She has promised her fans that she will be back restarting her golf and modeling career. She apologized to her fans for not staying in touch.

She explained about her mental stress she was going through after the divorce. She has decided to start a new life and is also looking for a person to date.

Paige Social Media

Paige Spiranac has received a couple of bullying and slut shaming through social media. She was criticized by some toxic people for her dressing sense. She pulled off an anti-bullying campaign through social media fighting for women’s rights to feel comfortable about their bodies and skin.

In July 2017 LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) in America recommended a strict dress code for golf professionals. LPGA suggested women not wear leggings and short skirts. This new rule triggered immediate criticism among the audience.

Paige Spiranac spoke against this decision and fought for their rights. Basically, she used social media as an opportunity to empower women and golf. She has posted more than 145 golf instructional videos on her Youtube channel.

More About Steven Tinoco

Steven was born on April 11, 1988, in the united states of America steven Tinoco is a popular sports trainer and a successful businessman. He owned a business company named six zero six fitness. He was a member of the team Tempa Bay Rays in 2010.

The Tempa Bay rays is an American professional baseball team in Florida. He has also played for several teams in MLB(Major League Baseball). He was also an American model.

He is well-known as the husband of Paige Spiranca rather than a former baseball player and sports trainer. Paige was the face of the company owned by steven. Paige in an interview said that Steven told her to expose more of her cleavage to promote his business.

For Steven Tinoco Paige was just business material. Paige mentioned that most of her relationship partners used her as material to be successful in their lives.

