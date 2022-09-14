The relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid is getting more intense.

At the weekend in New York City, the alleged new couple was seen getting intimate while attending an after-party for New York Fashion Week. The occasion happened in New York City.

The two appeared to be deep in conversation in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, with DiCaprio, 47, whispering in Hadid’s ear as she excitedly leaned forward. DiCaprio also appeared to be leaning forward.

When he put his hands on the model’s shoulders and then reached for her hand, it gave the impression that the actor from “Titanic” was becoming a little too physical with the 27-year-old woman.

Hadid wore a white cropped tank top and high-waisted baggy trousers right off the runway, while the actor from “The Revenant” kept a low profile by wearing an all-black outfit and a baseball cap.

According to reports cited by Page Six, the couple appeared to be separated from the rest of the guests at the private party held at a loft in SoHo and hosted by Richie Akiva, who is a friend of Leonardo DiCaprio and Darren Dzienciol.

They saw performances by Diplo and Kodak Black, according to a source who spoke to us on Tuesday. A source said, “Leo was hanging out with his guy friends, and Gigi was hanging out with her model friends. They were all at a table.”

Because Leonardo DiCaprio is widely known to only date women under the age of 25, many people were taken aback when they heard about the two people’s blossoming romance.

After the actor from “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the model Gigi Hadid were spotted socializing together at the launch of a members-only club in in July, rumors began to circulate that the actor was interested in Hadid.

Another insider stated that they observed Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid socializing together at the same club one month later, which was around the time that he ended his relationship with model Camila Morrone.

The pair had been together for four years until they decided to end their relationship, which coincidentally occurred shortly after Morrone turned 25.

DiCaprio immediately became a joke on the internet — and at the Emmys — for his alleged dating preferences, despite the fact that it is unknown when or why the two decided to end their relationship.

“Titanic reaches 25 this year, at which point I presume Leonardo DiCaprio will no longer want to be in it,” a member of Twitter joked at the time. “titanic” refers to the film about the RMS Titanic, which was released in 1997.

Someone else said, “There’s nothing more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girlfriend by the time he’s 25. The numbers are amazing.” This was in reference to the actor’s decision to end his relationship with his girlfriend at the age of 25.

“It’s possible that Leonardo DiCaprio feels sorry for all the women who have to wait until they’re 25 before they can rent a car. Leonardo DiCaprio is actually a really wonderful man.” “Has the thought ever crossed your mind,” questioned another user.

Not only is Hadid the only mother he has ever expressed interest in, but she is also the oldest woman the actor has dated in a while and the only older woman he has dated in a while.

Gigi and Zayn Malik, formerly of the band One Direction, are the parents of their daughter Khai, who is 2 years old.

