He has a son, Chris Jr., with Jada Crawley and a daughter, Camryn. Nine years separate them. When it comes to parenting, Chris Paul isn’t your run-of-the-mill dad. On Sunday, the NBA player shared photos and video from Chris Jr.’s 13th birthday party. An album of party photos and videos was included.

NBA basketball player Christopher Emmanuel Paul (or “CP3”) is a member of the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. As a point guard, Paul is regarded as one of the best in NBA history. NBA All-Star Game MVP, NBA Rookie of the Year Award, and NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award. Furthermore, he’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist in his career.

With five times as many assists as the NBA’s all-time leader and six times as many steals as all-time NBA leader, He was also a member of 12 NBA All-Star teams, 11 NBA All-Defensive teams, and nine NBA All-Star teams. from 2013 to 2021 he served as president of the National Basketball Players Association. One of the highest-paid athletes in the country, he has dealt with State Farm and Jordan Brand for endorsements.

On Chris Jr.’s Special Day

His blazer and pants were both a vibrant shade of red on Chris Jr. After layering on his jacket, Chris wore a white shirt underneath to keep up with the times. In order to accentuate his cool attire, the gentleman in question wore a pair of brand-new white sneakers. On Chris Jr.’s special day, an Instagram photo of Chris Jr., Jada Crawley, and their now-teenaged son, as well as their daughter Camryn (9 years old), was also posted.

Also included were photos of Chris Jr. having fun with his friends in Chris’ Instagram photo, which the basketball player referred to as “13.” It was during the height of the pandemic that Chris spoke to PEOPLE 2020 about how happy he was to be able to train with his younger brother.

My son is a huge fan of the sport and is always talking about how much fun it is. Chris was impressed with his son’s basketball skills and expressed his admiration for him. To my surprise, I’ve had the opportunity to train him one on one for the first time.

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday were the days he mentioned as options. “The last time we went for a run, I think it was our fourth in a row. Even though he’d been enraged the previous three days, yesterday was the best workout we’d ever had.” I had a wonderful time last night, and it was the best confinement experience I’ve had to date.”

In the midst of the epidemic, Chris and his family worked out together, and he said it inspired them all. “Fortunately, there is a weight facility with weights and a treadmill,” the athlete said. This is what she does for her kids: “I come up with circuits like riding a bike for 2 minutes, then squatting to do push-ups, then sprinting to do sit-ups.”

Chris opined, “I believe they enjoy it. Because they can see the benefits of working out, they are motivated to continue.