Who Is Julia Haart? Net Worth, Kids, Height, Career, Family & More!!

Entrepreneur, mother, and creative director, Julia Haart hails from the U.S. La Perla and Elite World Group are two of her clients. After designing Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala gown, which had 85,000 crystals strung on a single thread, she became famous.

Know About Julia Haart: Early Life And Net Worth

On April 11th, 1971, Julia was born in Moscow, Russia. There were strict rules about modesty and putting men’s happiness ahead of her own in the Haredi community where she was brought up. When she was three years old, she and her family moved to Austin, Texas, in search of better opportunities. After settling down in her new neighborhood, she enrolled in a Jewish-only private school.

There are eight children in her family, and she is the eldest of them all. Julia Haart‘s younger brother died in a car accident when he was five years old. When members of the Haredi sect demanded that her parents join them, her family moved to Monsey, New York, within a year.

Their religious ties had grown stronger. Julia went to Bais Yaakov Girls School, located in her hometown, and she went on to teach Jewish Philosophy after graduation. The details of her post-secondary education have not been made public by her.

An inspiring woman who defied Orthodox tradition has built up a sizable fortune. Currently, she is the owner of a shoe company and has worked with a wide range of businesses. According to the latest reports, she has a net worth of around $10 million. Additionally, sponsorship and participation in other events are included in this category.

Julia Haart Career

Julia’s real name is Talia Hendler, and she began her teaching career at the Atlanta Jewish Academy. Her sharp wit and engaging personality made her a beloved teacher among her students. In addition to her teaching career, she also used to work in the private insurance industry.

She founded the Shoe Company and has also worked with La Perla and is currently employed by the Elite World Group, among other things. She started her own shoe company in 2013 after leaving the Orthodox community. Her company’s goal is to provide fashionable and comfortable footwear.

She worked with La Perla in 2016 on their fall and spring 2016 accessory collections. She was given the title of creative director of La Perla. In 2017, she collaborated with Naomi Campbell, Lindsey Wixson, and Kendall Jenner on a runway show at La Perla Manor for her fall and winter Fashion Show.

Elite World Group, a global talent media conglomerate with 48 offices around the world, named her CEO and CCO in March. The Netflix series My Unorthodox Life will premiere in 190 countries worldwide in 2021.

Haart’s Family And Relationships

When she was 19, she married Yosef Handler, a Yeshiva student five years her senior. Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aron were all born to her and her husband as a result of their union. In November of 2021, she decided to leave her neighborhood because she was uncomfortable there, particularly because of the way they treated her child.

The way society treated her and her children made her want to kill herself, but she persisted in fighting back. In February 2022, she filed for divorce and a restraining order against her husband Silvio Scaglia, the owner of La Perla.