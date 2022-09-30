Hans Niemann Net Worth, Professional Career, Bio!

Famous American chess player Hans Niemann received the Grandmaster title from FIDE on January 22, 2021. Besides being a gamer, Hans Niemann is also a Twitch streamer.

In July of 2021, Hans Niemann won the World Open Chess Championship in Philadelphia. American-born Hans Niemann entered the world on June 20, 2003, in San Francisco. He is from a Hawaiian-Danish family or has dual origins.

All About Hans Niemann Net Worth, Age, Height, Weight!

After Carlsen’s defeat at Niemann’s hands in the 2022 Sinquefield Cup and Carlsen’s subsequent withdrawal from a game in the 2022 Julius Baer Generation Cup, the latter took to Twitter to level accusations of cheating.

If you haven’t heard of Niemann yet, you should know that he is one of the youngest American grandmasters of his generation.

But his meteoric climb to prominence has been mired in controversy, prompting many to cast doubt on his talent and skill.

Let’s trace the 19-year-history and investigate his meteoric rise to popularity so that we may better comprehend the current conflict between Carlsen and Niemann.

In 2019, he uprooted to New York City, where he enrolled at the prestigious chess magnet Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School.

Full Name Hans Moke Niemann Profession Chess Player, Twitch Streamer Sources Of Income Chess career, Twitch Residence San Francisco, California, United States Date Of Birth 20 June 2003 Age 19 years Gender Male Nationality American Education Weston High School,

Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Hans Niemann

Full name: Hans Moke Niemann

Country: United States

Affiliation: Grandmaster (2021)

FIDE rating: 2688 (September 2022)

Peak rating: 2688 (July 2022)

Ranking: No. 49 (September 2022)

Peak ranking: No. 45 (July 2022)

Hans Niemann Net Worth

The estimated value of Hans Niemann was around $5 million.

As a result of his career as a chess grandmaster, he earns more money. On Twitch, he makes a respectable living as well.

Hans Niemann Professional Career

It took Niemann less than three years to improve from an Elo rating of roughly 2450 to 2650 once he returned to the United States and began playing professionally. In December of 2012, Niemann played in his first U.S.-graded competition. Just under four months later, in Nashville at the 2013 SuperNationals V, he participated with a rating of 2486 and a score of 4/7.

Niemann’s rating was just under 2000 in March of 2014 when he was ten years old, and he attended his first U.S. Chess School camp in St. Louis under the tutelage of Greg Shahade and John Bartholomew. On December 16, 2014, Niemann attained the rank of USCF Master by being the youngest player to win the Tuesday Night Marathon at the Mechanics’ Institute Chess Club, the oldest chess club in the United States.

When Niemann was twelve years old, he attended the 2014 World Youth Chess Championships in Durban, South Africa, and he won six of his eleven games while competing in the U12 division.

At the National Junior Chess Congress in Irvine earlier that year, he lost to Annie Wang, the youngest FIDE Master on record by 18 years. GM Walter Browne passed away shortly after competing in the 2015 National Open at the Las Vegas International Chess Festival. Niemann, then 11 years old, was the last person to play a rated game against Browne.

After 35 moves, Browne was victorious. Since 2016, Niemann has been a member of the United States Chess Federation‘s All-America Team. After becoming a complete master early in 2016, Niemann entered the Saint Louis Invitational IM Norm.

In addition to Carissa Yip, he was the youngest competitor. At the 2016 North American Youth Championship, Niemann finished in a tie for first place in the Under-18 division, achieving his first I.M. norm. At the 2017 Super Nationals VI, Niemann was the top-seeded player in the K-8 division, thanks to his rating of 2412.

Niemann won his first six games in a row at the 2018 U16 Olympiad in Konya, Turkey, and ultimately placed third overall. The 2018 U.S. Masters Championship was held in August, and at that time, Niemann earned his second I.M. norm and first G.M. norm. In December 2018, he competed in the National K-12 Blitz Championships and went unbeaten, ending with a 12-0 record. Three days later, he capped off a faultless performance by placing first in the bughouse duet and his grade at the K-12 Grade Championships.

In June of 2019, Niemann won the first-ever Chess Kid Games presented by Chess.com, racking up 20 wins to earn a spot in the 2020 Junior Speed Chess Championship. Niemann won the 2019 Foxwoods Open Blitz tournament with a perfect record.

Later that year, Niemann represented Connecticut at the 2019 US Junior Championships, where he tied for sixth place among all junior players. Niemann led the U16 Open after the first eight rounds with a performance rating of approximately 2600, but he ultimately finished 9th out of 78 competitors at the 2019 World Youth Championships.

Niemann went 29-0 to win the 2019 Grade Nationals, including a perfect 12-0 in the Blitz Championship, 10-0 in the Bughouse Duo competition, and 7-0 in the 11th Grade Championship. In the 2019 November tournament, the 103rd Edward Lasker Memorial, Niemann tied for first place and earned his second G.M. norm.

To top it all off, Niemann also placed sixth at the American Continental Selection Open for the 2020 FIDE World Youth Championship. At the Charlotte Chess Center & Scholastic Academy in October 2020, he earned his third and final G.M. norm (CCCSA GM Norm Invitational).

The GM Berger Tournament at the 2020 Summer Chess Festival in Belgrade, where he hoped to acquire his third norm, was canceled because of the COVID-19 epidemic. In November 2020, he triumphed at Fort Worth, Texas, during the 75th annual Texas State and Amateur Championship. In December 2020, Hans Niemann won the blitz tournament at the VII Sunway Sitges International Chess Festival, pushing him over the 2500 Elo barrier and into grandmaster status.

In January 2021, he placed third at the Vergani Cap in Bassano del Grappa, Italy. At the Para in February 2021 Winter Chess Festival in Serbia, he took first place in both the classical round robin (scoring 7/10) and blitz (10/12/11) tournaments.

In April of 2021, an article chronicling Niemann’s rise to Grandmaster was published on the cover of Chess Life magazine. Cover Stories with Chess Life Podcast, issued simultaneously with the issue, features an in-depth interview with him in which he discusses his path to the championship.

After a thrilling match in Philadelphia in July of 2021, Niemann prevailed in a tiebreaker to claim victory at the World Open and the title. With a draw versus Ukrainian grandmaster Illia Nyzhnyk, Niemann also surpassed the 2600 threshold in this tournament. Later that month, at the Saint Louis Chess Club, he won the US Junior Championship, qualifying him for the U.S. Chess Championship in 2022.

At the 121st U.S. Open Chess Championship, held in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in August 2021, Niemann placed second (8/9), behind winner G.M. Aleksandr Lenderman (812/9).

In the FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament 2021, which took place in Latvia between October and November, Niemann placed 52nd out of 108 competitors.

In March of 2022, Niemann placed 98th in classical time control, vaulting him into the top 100 for the first time.

Even in the United States, he placed in the top 12th position.

Both Niemann and his first-round opponent, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, had trouble with Duda’s laptop during the FTX Crypto Cup. Eventually, in the second round, Niemann faced up against the current World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, and won the first game with the black pieces. Niemann said in the postgame interview after his win against Carlsen, “Chess speaks for itself,” and then he walked away. Niemann ended up finishing in last place.

Hans Niemann Siblings

Out of his five siblings, four are older than Hans Niemann.

Hans Niemann Parents

Their names are Mr. and Mrs. Niemann, and they are the proud parents of Hans.

Hans Niemann Height & Weight

Hans stands at around 5 feet, 8 inches tall (1.76 m). He weighs around 62-kilogram.

Is Hans Niemann Cheating?

In case you haven’t heard, GM Hans Niemann, who was supposed to compete alongside Magnus Carlsen in the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, has been accused of cheating.

The only person who can definitely say whether or not Hans Niemann is cheating is Hans himself, even though many others have their theories on the matter.

