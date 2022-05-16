8.6 C
Hayley Orrantia’s Age, Net Worth, Height, Affair, Career, And More

The actress Hayley Orrantia will be hosting for the first time the late-night sketch comedy show during its 47th season. Gomez will, still, be united by the rapper Post Malone, who will make his first entrance on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest for the program.

How old Is Hayley Orrantia? What Is Her Net Worth?

She was born in the US on February 21, 1994, in Arlington, Texas. She is currently 28 years old as of 2022. Hayley Orrantia began her career as a singer, songwriter, and artist. With the late-night sketch comedy program moving into its 47th season, the actress will be presenting for the first time. Gomez, on the other hand, will be accompanied by rapper Post Malone, who will be the musical guest for the first time on Saturday Night Live. 

Hayley Orrantia's Age, Net Worth, Height, Affair, Career, And More

Quick Facts About Hayley Orrantia

Net Worth$3 million dollars
Date Of BirthFebruary 21, 1994
Height5 feet 3 inches (1.63 meters)
Weight53 kilograms (117 lbs)
HairDark brown
EyesDark brown

Age And Early Life Explored

For the first time, the artist will host the late-night sketch comedy show, which is now in its 47th season. Gomez, on the other hand, will be joined by rapper Post Malone, who will perform as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the first time. 

She attended Highland Village Public School from elementary to middle school and then Marcus High School in the adjacent Flower Mount Unit for her junior year. She then decided to do school at home to pursue her music and acting studies. In high school, she registered in a musical theater program and got her primary acting audition.

Hayley Orrantia’s net worth and career

Hayley Orrantia has an estimated net value of $3 million dollars (as of 2021). Her principal sources of income are as an actress, singer, and songwriter. In 2010, she recorded the vocals for Houston Magic of a Friend for the Disney Tinkerbell and the Last Treasure album, and the following year she sang background vocals for Miley Cyrus on the Hannah Montana Forever soundtrack. She was cast in the Independent Cooper and the Castle Hills gang after her first commercials, at the age of 17, for Sprint in 2011. 

Hayley Orrantia’s husband and children

Hayley’s husband’s name is Greg Furman who is well known as an American actor, writer, and composer. He was born in Massachusetts on 26th March 1989 and is 33 years old as of 2022. Currently, the couple is expecting their first child and fans are quite awaited for this good news. 

Interesting Facts About Hayley Orrantia

  • In 2014, she was nominated for an Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for The Goldbergs.
  • She has roughly 199 thousand Instagram followers, 80 thousand Twitter followers, and 85.7 thousand Facebook fans. 
  • She started practicing singing when she was 9 years old and her acting career started at 17 years.
  • She wrote the songs named Who I Am and Power of a Girl, for the National Eating Disorders Association and the Girl Scouts of America, respectively.

