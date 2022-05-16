Joshua Colley- Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Birthday, Wiki, And Everything You Should Know!!

Joshua Colley is an accomplished American musical theater actor and singer who grew up in Trinity, Florida. From March 11 to February 2, 2014, he starred as Les in the musical Newsies.

Joshua Colley- Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, And More

Joshua is an actor, singer, and voice actor who appeared on Broadway in the revival of Les Miserables as well as in Disney's Newsies. At Madison Square Garden, he performed in Elf The Musical. Joshua is an American actor who was born on January 20, 2002.

Quick Facts Joshua Colley

In Nick Jr.’s Team Umizoomi, he voiced Pig Robinson and The Shadow King.

He took a week off from the show to look in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of The Little Mermaid.

In the first week of June 2016, Colley appeared in the film Flounder starring Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, John Stamos, and Rebel Wilson.

Colley was cast as Gavroche in the Broadway version of Les Miserables in January 2014, with Gaten Matarazzo alternating in the role.

Colley united the show on March 1, 2014, once it began previews and remained until March 1, 2015.

Grounded and believable and everything but an outtake from Oliver! wrote the Huffington Post about Colley’s performance.

Details:

Net Worth $1.4 million USD Name Joshua Colley Profession Stage Actor Date Of Birth 20-Jan-02 Birth Place United States Nationality United States

Age And Early Life Explored

He is among the most well-known actors on the stage. His birth sign is Aquarius. Joshua Colley’s birthday is on January 20th every year. He was born in 2002 in the United States. At the Paper Mill Playhouse, Colley played Young Calogero in Alan Menken’s world premiere musical A Bronx Tale.

Joshua Colley’s net worth and Career

As of 2020, Joshua’s net worth is predicted to be $1.4 million USD. This covers his property, funds, and earnings. His acting and singing careers are his main sources of revenue. He has amassed a large wealth from several sources of earnings, but he prefers to live a humble lifestyle.

Who is Joshua Colley dating now?

Joshua Colley is possibly single and has never been married, according to our records. As per records, Joshua was having one girlfriend earlier with whom he had a breakup later. Like other celebrities, he also has kept his dating status hidden and hence fans are quite curious to know about his lady love.

Interesting Facts About Joshua Colley

Joshua Colley’s Characters include Newsies as Les at Nederlander Theater in 2013–14, Les Misérables as Gavroche at Imperial Theater, in 2014–15.

As Young Calogero in A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2016.

You’re a Good Man, 2016 At York Theater, Charlie Brown as Charlie Brown.

The Little Mermaid as Flounder in the Hollywood Bowl in 2016.

Joshua is itemized among the utmost general stage actors. He is moreover included in the list of prominent American celebrities. Colley played Young Calogero in the world premiere production of Alan Menken’s musical A Bronx Tale at the Paper Mill Playhouse.

