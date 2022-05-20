Harry Styles Questioned About ‘Falling In Love’ With Olivia Wilde On Set!!

Harry is currently enjoying a great deal of success due to the success of his most recent album, titled “Harry’s House,” which was published only a few short weeks after Olivia Wilde’s picture, titled “Don’t Worry Darling.” And the words that he chooses to employ are very carefully chosen by him. On May 17, during the broadcast of Howard Stern’s show on Sirius XM, the shock jock asked Harry how their affair with the director started, and Harry didn’t hold back while answering the question.

Harry Styles Asked About Olivia Wilde

Howard was curious and questioned, “You fell in love on the set of a movie?” What kind of an answer should I give to this question? As someone who works in the performing arts, I am well aware of how challenging it can occasionally be to get into character. According to what he mentioned, there is a significant amount of trust. It’s a fantastic thing when a director can put their faith in you as an actor.

However, those who are anticipating a satisfying conclusion will have to wait a little bit longer. Coyly, he reflected on how much fun it was to work on the movie thanks to his help from you. On the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” in the autumn of the year 2020, Harry, then 28 years old, is said to have first encountered Olivia, then 38 years old. According to a source who spoke to People at the time, “everyone around them on production” “saw it coming,” and “what began as a close friendship, swiftly grew passionate.”

Similarly, Olivia has sidestepped direct questions about her lover while at the same time praising his contributions to her movie to the greatest possible extent. According to People, Harry’s performance was hailed as “truly a revelation” when she delivered the clip to the audience at CinemaCon the previous month. On Friday, fans will be able to download new music from Harry. Harry Styles, dating Olivia Wilde, has said that his time spent working with her in her directorial capacity was “fantastic.”

Both the singer of “Watermelon Sugar” and the director of “Don’t Worry, Darling,” Paul Feig, was unsure “how to respond” if they encountered one another on the set of the movie, which also stars Florence Pugh.

On Wednesday, he asked the audience on his SiriusXM show, “How should we reply to this question?” (18.05.22). The time I spent working with Olivia was delightful. My experience has taught me that acting involves a degree of physical and emotional strain. He stated, “I believe you need to have a great deal of faith.” The former member of One Direction referred to his time on set as “a privilege” while reflecting on his time working with the film director. As Harry expressed it, awareness that you can have faith in your director is a gift.

As a direct result of your aid, I truly enjoyed my time spent working on that movie. The two people met on a romantic comedy set and quickly became “close friends.” A source who did not wish to be identified at the time claimed that “what had begun as a close connection had suddenly become passionate.” It would appear that he cannot stay away from her trailer even while he is on leave. They described the couple as appearing “very serious” after spending “all their time together” and claimed that “she is also quite happy with Harry.”

Read More: