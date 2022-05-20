Scarlet Witch Shouldn’t Be Marvel’s Black Widow!! Studio Learned The Hard Way.

Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen and has been a prominent part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several years now, has been absent for some time. WandaVision allowed Marvel fans to connect with her in a new way and gain insight into her Scarlet Witch persona in a way that was previously impossible.

The Problems With How The MCU Has Dealt With Black Widow

It was the project she deserved, as it allowed admirers to discover more about her background. It is time for Marvel to put their attention on giving Wanda her very own storyline in the episodes that are to come.

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), several characters have received the recognition as heroes that they are due. Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, is an excellent example of a character that was neglected for many years before finally getting the lead role in her movie. Scarlett Johansson.

The role of Romanoff, which was originated by Scarlett Johansson and first appeared in the film Iron Man 2 in 2010, has since grown to become an essential component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, she has appeared in at least eight additional Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and Black Widow 2021 will be the movie where she will make her final appearance. She has a significant role in each of the films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Captain Marvel, and she also appeared in each of those movies.

As long as Romanoff was in front of the camera, audiences were curious as to whether or not she would ever star in a movie of her own. It has been praised for years by both fans and critics, and Johansson has starred in additional Marvel Cinematic Universe projects playing the role of Romanoff. On the other hand, Marvel waited an inexcusably long time before releasing a movie solely about her.

The origin narrative of a hero ought to be told in a manner comparable to that of Tony Stark or Steve Rogers, and Romanoff does not constitute an exception to this criterion in any respect. Even though she was a founding member of the original Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, viewers didn’t learn about her origins or background until 2021.

When Black Widow was first released in 2019, the Romanoff story arc had already been wrapped up with the events of Avengers: Endgame. Romanoff organizes a group of Avengers, including Captain America, and prepares the Time Heist to steal each of the Infinity Stones. This is done to erase the Snap that Thanos performed earlier in Avengers: Infinity War. Romanoff travels to Vormir with Clint Barton to acquire the Soul Stone, Jeremy Renner portrays.

However, this trip does not occur before Romanoff makes a deal with the Red Skull. Despite Barton’s objections, Romanoff decides to make the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that her fellow heroes would be able to acquire the Soul Stone and complete their mission to preserve humanity.

Wanda Vision was restored quite a few years after being discontinued, even though it had been an essential move in the right direction. The show’s popularity makes it a no-brainer for fans to want to see Wanda in her episode.

She was already one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she became much more formidable after adopting the Scarlet Witch persona. She deserves to have her very own film, and it makes perfect sense to give it to her on her own without the assistance of the other Avengers.

