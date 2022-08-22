Michael Phelps Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Michael Phelps is a retired American Olympic swimmer who now works as a corporate endorser. Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympic athlete in history, with 28 Olympic medals (23 gold). Some might claim that Usain Bolt, Carl Lewis, or Nadia Comaneci has compelling arguments.

All You Need To Know About Michael Phelps Net Worth, Carrer, Personal Life

But there is a clear champion in terms of overall medals won: Michael Phelps! Even though Phelps competes in a sport where incredibly gifted athletes can win gold medals over various ranges and strokes, his accomplishments dwarf those of any other athlete.

Michael Phelps Net Worth

The extraordinary Olympian is worth 100 million dollars. However, according to Essentially Sports, Phelps’ direct athletic earnings are only around US$1.9 million. However, according to the website, his brand image is where he earns the most – roughly US$9.8 million each year.

Among the key sponsors are Colgate, Kellogg’s, Louis Vuitton, Omega, Under Armour, and Visa. Aside from that, there are book and film deals, speaking engagements, and being a social media influencer.

In addition, Phelps has a few real estate holdings. Phelps purchased a $2.5 million mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona, in 2015 and is now selling it for $4.1 million. It’s a stunning piece of real estate!

The 6,000-square-foot ranch house in the Santa Barbara style is close to Scottsdale and includes five bedrooms and multiple bathrooms.

Michael Phelps Early Life

Baltimore, Maryland, on June 30, 1985, saw the birth of swimming legend Michael Fred Phelps II. He is the third child of Deborah (mother), a middle school principal, and Michael Fred Phelps (father), a retired patrol officer. His father remarried in 2000 following his parent’s divorce when he was nine years old.

According to Phelps, the siblings’ connection with their father has been strained due to the divorce. In 2003, he received his diploma from Towson High School, located just north of Baltimore.

Phelps began swimming at the age of seven, partially due to his sisters’ influence and partly to provide him with a way to channel his energy. His sisters and Phelps fell in love with the sport and decided to take up swimming.

It is also reported that Phelps was diagnosed with ADHD in sixth grade, and taking swimming lessons was a good option.

Date Of Birth 30 June 1985 Age 37 years Profession Swimmer Height 6 ft 4 in(1.93 m) Weight 90 kg Nationality American Net Worth $100 million

Michael Phelps Career

At the age of 7, Michael started swimming under the tutelage of a coach, and everyone immediately noticed his talent. When he was 15, he tested for and made the United States Summer Olympic Team. Phelps didn’t win a medal at the Sydney Olympics, but he did place fifth in the 200-meter butterfly finals.

Phelps became the youngest male swimmer in history when he established a world record in the 200-meter butterfly in the spring of 2001. Then, he smashed his form and won his first international medal at the 2001 World Championships. Phelps established five new world records shortly after graduating from high school.

Phelps followed his long-time coach Bob Bowman to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he majored in sports management and marketing. He persisted in shattering world records every year at the Pan Pacific Championships and the World Championships.

In his subsequent two Olympic competitions, Phelps won 17 medals, with eight gold in Beijing and six gold and two silver in Athens. Phelps eclipsed Mark Spitz’s record for most Gold Medals earned in a single Olympics competition when he won eight (Spitz had won seven) once at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He brought home two silver and four gold medals from the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Phelps hinted at retirement after the London Games, but he went on to swim in the Mesa Grand Prix in 2014 while the world pondered whether he’d swim in the next Olympics.

Then, he came out of retirement to compete at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, making him the first American male swimmer to be selected for five Olympic teams. Although there was anticipation that Phelps would return for the 2020 Olympic Games, he finally announced his retirement on August 12, 2016.

Must Read:- David Blaine Net Worth: Age, Height, Bio & More!

Michael Phelps Personal Life

Phelps has been described as self-sufficient, introverted, and determined. During each Olympics, he enjoyed a name for not being a “joiner,” preferring quiet to social group activities.

He walked in for the first time at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics, which was also his last. His previous coach described him as “unbelievably kind-hearted” while interacting with supporters and young youngsters who look up to him for inspiration.

On June 13, 2016, Michael wed former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson. Unfortunately, it took four months for the world to learn about their covert wedding and marriage. Boomer Robert Phelps, Beckett Richard Phelps, and Maverick Nicolas Phelps are their three kids from the union.

Read More:- Carl Nassib Net Worth: Age, Bio, Career & More!