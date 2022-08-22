Olivia Cooke Net Worth: Age, Bio, Carrer & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Olivia Cooke is a British actress, producer, and soundtrack artist. She was born on December 27, 1993.

She is known for her leading roles in Fireheart 2022, House of the Dragon (TV Series) 2022, Slow Horses (TV Series) 2022, Soft Voice (TV Series) 2021, and Naked Singularity 2021.

Olivia Cooke Net Worth: Who Is She Dating Now?

She then had roles in movies and TV shows like Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015), The Limehouse Golem (2016), Katie Says Goodbye (2016), Sound of Metal (2019), The Quiet Ones (2014), The Secret of Crickley Hall (2012), Vanity Fair (2018), Axe Cop (2015), etc.

She is going to be in the 2022 House of the Dragon fantasy show on HBO. Olivia has won a lot of awards for her work in Katie Says Goodbye, including the Festival Prize at the 2017 Manchester Film Festival.

Olivia Cooke’s Bio

Olivia Cooke is 28 years old as of 2022. She was born on December 27, 1993. Her hometown was Oldham, which is in the Greater Manchester area of England. She was born in Britain and believes in the Christian religion. She lives in New York City, New York, U.S., right now.

Olivia Cooke went to a local elementary school in Oldham, which is part of the Greater Manchester area. She went to Royton and Crompton Secondary School in the Metropolitan Borough of Oldham after that. She went to a high school in Oldham where she lived.

After she finished high school, she went to the Oldham Sixth Form College in Greater Manchester, England, to study theatre. She quit college even though she had finished her A-levels.

Career

When she was eight years old, she started acting at the Oldham Theatre Workshop, which was a program for kids in her hometown that met after school.

After her work at the Oldham Theatre, Beverley Keogh, a casting director who worked next door to Cooke’s agency, put her in TV roles.

Cooke was in three BBC mini-series in 2012. In Blackout, she played Christopher Eccleston’s character’s daughter, and in The Mystery of Crickley Hall, she was a young teacher at a harsh orphanage in the 1940s.

Cooke said that she liked TV better than the theatre because the big movements needed for stage acting made her feel silly.

Even though Cooke didn’t have much acting experience, she stood out among European actors during the difficult casting process for The Quiet Ones, which came out in April 2014, two years after it was cast.

After The Quiet Ones came out in 2012, Cooke signed with an agent in Los Angeles. After reading the character descriptions for A&E’s modern prequel to Psycho, Bates Motel, she sent an audition tape for the part of Emma Decody

Personal Life And Relationships

Mr. John Cooke and Mrs. Lindsy Wild Cooke are Olivia’s father and mother (mother). Her mother is a salesperson, and her father used to be a police officer. Olivia has a younger sister who is her only sibling. Eleanor Cooke is her name.

Olivia is not in a relationship right now. She has been in a movie with Alex Roe before. In 2016, she went out with actor Christopher Abbott for a year before they broke up.

Net Worth And Earnings

Olivia Cooke is a well-known TV actress who has a $2 Million net worth. She came into the world on December 27, 1993, in Oldham, England. Olivia is also known for playing Emma Decody on the A&E show Bates Motel.

Cooke has also been in a few English TV miniseries and the horror movies The Quiet Ones, The Signal, and Ouija. In 2018, she played Amanda in both “Thoroughbreds” and “Ready Player One” by Steven Spielberg.

Olivia is English. She was born there. She was in the 2012 BBC miniseries Blackout with Christopher Eccleston.

Facts

She started doing ballet and gymnastics when she was very young.

She started acting when she was eight years old and took part in the Oldham Theatre Workshop, which was an after-school drama program in her hometown.

Cooke played the title role in Prom: The Musical at Oldham Theatre, which was a remake of Cinderella.

She tried to get into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) many times, but even though she got through the last round of auditions, she couldn’t get in.

Cooke is good friends with her co-stars from Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Thomas Mann and Freddie Highmore, and from Bates Motel, Nicola Peltz and Nicola Peltz.

