Wiz Khalifa Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!

Cameron Jibril Thomaz, best known by his stage name Wiz Khalifa, was born on September 8, 1987. He spent his childhood in the city of Minot in North Dakota.

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth: Who Is He Dating Now!

In the year that he turned three, his parents finalized their separation. The considerable amount of money that Wiz Khalifa now has in his bank account is evidence of the success of his music career.

Because of his musical genre and career route, he has acquired a considerable amount of riches. In addition, he is among the top 50 wealthiest rappers in the world because he approaches business from a commercial perspective.

Wiz Khalifa, a famous rapper, has an estimated net worth of over $75 million.

Wiz Khalifa’s Bio

Due to his parent's military service, he went to many new places.

Khalifa resided in Japan, the U.K., and Germany before moving to Pittsburgh with his mother in 1996.

Soon after settling in Pittsburgh, Khalifa began writing and performing his music. Khalifa started his recording career at the tender age of fifteen. The songwriting studio was so impressed by his lyrics that they gave him free recording time.

In 2004, Benjy Grinberg, now the C.E.O. of Rostrum Records, discovered Khalifa at the tender age of 16. Wiz and Grinberg have signed a management and recording deal.

Career Beginnings

Khalifa’s first mixtape, titled “Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistovania,” was published the same year. Show and Prove, his first album, was released in 2006.

Two further mixtapes, “Grow Season” and “Prince of the City 2,” under Rostrum Records in July and November of 2007. In the same year, he signed with Warner Bros. Records, and his first single, “Say Yeah,” became a huge success.

On Rostrum Records, he released the “Star Power” mixtapes in September 2008 and “Flight School” in April 2009.

Khalifa left Warner Bros. Records in the summer of 2009 after difficulties with releasing his highly anticipated first album for the label, “First Flight.” His breakout single, “Black and Yellow,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Khalifa would have released seven studio albums by 2020, the earliest being “Show and Prove” in 2006. The most recent would be “Rolling Papers” in 2011.

In the years 2011-2018, movies including “Mac & Devin Go To High School” (featuring Snoop Dogg), “O.N.I.F.C.,” “Blacc Hollywood,” and “Rolling Papers 2” were released.

Khalifa has recorded several hit songs, including “Roll Up,” “Young, Wild & Free,” “Work Hard, Play Hard,” “We Own It (Fast & Furious),” “Sucker for Pain,” and “See You Again.” starring Charlie Puth, “See You Again” reached number one in some countries.

Net Worth And Earnings

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor Wiz Khalifa has accumulated a net worth of $70 million throughout his career.

In 2006, he published his first studio album, “Show and Prove.” In 2008, he first succeeded with the tune, which debuted in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Khalifa, which he uses as his stage name, is an Arabic term that means “successor.” Wiz is an abbreviation for the word wisdom. As a young lad, he selected his stage name for himself.

Personal Life/Relationships

Wiz and Amber Rose were married for a year, from 2013 to 2014. Amber and Wiz Thomaz had their first child, a boy named Sebastian Taylor, in February of 2013. The city council of Pittsburgh designated December 12, 2012, as Wiz Khalifa Day (December 12, 2012).

Wiz has said that he often uses marijuana and spends about $10,000 monthly on the habit. Wiz is a vocal advocate for legalizing marijuana.

Khalifa has not bought marijuana since the beginning of 2014, and he has the backing of The Cookie Company, a dispensary that sells the “Khalifa Kush” (K.K.) strain he created with RiverRock Cannabis.

Meanwhile, musician Wiz Khalifa appeared on Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s 2016 cooking show, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Club. Cannabis was the main attraction of the performance.

Assets

Before buying his first substantial piece of Los Angeles real estate, Wiz rented a home in a Los Angeles suburb for $16,000 per month.

Wiz Khalifa and his son Sebastian have a new home in the Encino area of Los Angeles, which the rapper just showed off to Architectural Digest. He spent $3.5 million on the ultra-contemporary mansion.

The 6,000-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and fixtures, a built-in wine bar, several fireplaces, a home theater, an intelligent security system, and a lot of storage space.

The backyard has a pool with a Jacuzzi, a pool house with a bathroom, a barbecue area, and an outdoor kitchen.

