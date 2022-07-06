0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West undoubtedly marked their fashion sense in the fashion world in the past years. Now, their daughter, North West, hit the internet by showing the very same brilliant fashion pattern just like her parents.

North West, the young 9-year-old girl, was recently spotted in Paris to attend the show at Couture Fashion Week with Kardashian, her mom.

North West Make A Splash Appearance At Couture Fashion Week With Kim

West, the young girl, with SKIMS founder, was noted in a very special fashion moment. She was in an electric blue Pastelle varsity jacket. And the jacket was right away taken from her dad’s archives. For Ye’s jacket, Wet perfectly paired it with black joggers and Balenciaga’s mega-chunky HardCrocs™.

She never overlooked keeping herself very attractive and colorful. The color-filled outfit was even brilliantly paired with stunning sunglasses, which were again blue in color.

Now, Kardashian appeared beautiful as always. She was spotted in her new Balenciaga-era aesthetic. The mom was wearing neon green French fashion house’s Pantashoes elegantly styled with a camo-print top. She seemed to be very attractive in her eye shades and blonde hair. Everything looked well finished and complete.

Later that day, the mom-daughter duo was again delivered in another set with a different outfit. North was wearing her very same shoes, loose-fitted pants, and denim jacket that seemed to be oversized for the young little girl. Kardashian was in her Balenciaga bodysuit with stylish black Pantashoes.

Kim To Reveals About Her Relationship With Kids

North’s 9th birthday was well celebrated by her mom, Kardashian, last month. The birthday party was an epic one in the wilderness with her close friends, who featured a unique effects makeup class.

On the very same day, North’s birthday, Kardashian shared a post on Instagram sharing best wishes for her daughter on her very special day. She mentioned her daughter as a baby, bestie, and everything. The mommy describes her girl as a silly one who is the owner of the best heart.

In late April, Kim Kardashian revealed her divorce from Ye. Other than North, the couple shares two sons – Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, and a daughter Chicago, who is four years old. Kardashian was very open with her children, and she then said that she really opened up about her relationship with Ye to them and she always stood honest with them.

She even added that her younger kids was not knowing what is actually happening between Kardashian and Ye, as they are not at a perfect age to digest it. But the other two kids were actually following, and they knew what was going on.

Kardashian stood with her children all time and she is very keen on making the right conversations with them at the right time. She added that as a mother, she always kept her life like an open book to them.

