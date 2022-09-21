Grimes Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Relationships!

Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer. She was reared in Vancouver, British Columbia, where she was born. Her birthday is March 17, 1988. She had a Roman Catholic upbringing.

All About Grimes Net Worth, Age, Relationships, Car Collection!

Her early work has been described as ranging from “lo-fi R&B” to “futuristic dance-pop,” with influences ranging from electronic music to hip hop and rock.

Her lyrics frequently address science fiction and feminist issues. She has five famous studio albums in her name. Grimes rose to prominence as a result of her romance with Elon Musk.

Grimes began releasing music independently in the late 2000s, with Arbutus Records releasing two albums, Geidi Primes and Halfaxa, in 2010. She later signed with 4AD and gained fame with the release of Visions, her third studio album, in 2012.

Visions, which features the hits “Genesis” and “Oblivion,” won the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year in the Canadian music business.

Art Angels, her fourth studio album, was released in 2015 and gained critical acclaim, with some magazines naming it the best album of the year. 2020 saw the release of Miss Anthropocene, her fifth studio album.

Grimes is a judge on the music competition game show Alter Ego and has a vocal role in the 2020 action role-playing video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Full Name Claire Elise Boucher Profession Musician, Singer, Songwriter, Record producer Source Of Income Music albums Biggest Assets Mansion in Pasadena Residence Pasadena, California, United States Date Of Birth 17 March 1988 Age 34 years Gender Female Nationality Canadian Marital Status Single Education University of McGill Children X Æ A-12 Musk, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk Boyfriend/Spouse Name Devon Welsh (2007–2010)

Jaime Brooks (2012–2018)

Elon Musk (2018–2022)

Chelsea Manning (2022) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Grimes

Grimes’ mother is Sandy Garossino, a former arts champion, while her father, Maurice Boucher, is a former bank employee.

Grimes is renowned for fusing hip-hop, dream pop, R&B, and electronics in a unique way.

In 2013, she took home the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year.

She received the Musician of the Year and Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year awards in 2016.

Elon Musk, a tech entrepreneur, and Grimes began dating in 2018. May 2021 saw her give birth to a boy with him. However, their romance came to an end in September 2021.

She appeared in CBC Music‘s Polaris Music Prize Primer television show.

The musician has released eleven solo albums, four elongated plays, five studio albums, and singles.

Grimes Sources Of Income

Grimes has various sources of income that contribute to her net worth. She is famous for her professional career as a musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, music video director, and also visual artist, the income through these professions adds up to her sources of income.

Grimes Net Worth

Claire Elise Boucher, better known by her stage name Grimes, earned about $3 million in annual revenue as of 2022. The majority of her wealth has come from her successful career as a singer and brand endorsements as well as social media collaborations.

She has a recognizable personality. She is well-known and among the wealthiest musicians. In an interview, Grimes revealed that she is an independent woman who has never received any money from her ex-boyfriend, one of the world’s richest people, Elon Musk.

Grimes enjoys a nice and opulent lifestyle and spends the majority of her income on opulent goods. She sports name-brand clothing, accessories, handbags, and footwear. She travels in posh vehicles. She also possesses a stunning mansion that is well decorated, where she lives happily with her family.

Grimes Houses

Claire Elise owns a lavishing mansion with a five-bedroom, three-bathroom, and separate parking space house in Pasadena. The kitchen of her house is a bit outdated, and she wants to level up with some good interiors.

She also owns some other houses in different regions but she hasn’t disclosed any information about that. We will update the information about other houses as soon as we get to know about them.

Grimes Car Collection

She loves luxurious things for her lifestyle. But, she hasn’t disclosed the names of the cars she owns. When we will get to know about the names of the cars from her car collection, we will update you immediately.

Grimes Involvements In Charity

Claire is one of 50 artists who have stepped forward to donate things to the Resistance for Ukraine benefit auction for BIPOC families.

She gave away her outfits and accessories from her performance at the 2021 Met Gala, which included a CHRISHABANA x Dune Harkonnen mask and “romantic elf jewelry” ear cuffs.

Other artifacts up for bid in the auction include works of art by Shephard Fairey, a skateboard from Sonic Youth’s Washing Machine signed by bassist Kim Gordon, and books written by Jessica Hundley, a culture writer.

The money raised from this sale was given to Ukraine to help individuals in need with food, housing, and evacuation support.

Biggest Milestones In Grimes Net Worth

In 2021, Grimes had a net worth of around $2.5 Million.

She had an estimated net worth of $2.2 million in the year 2020. In 2019 and 2018, Grimes had a net worth of $2 million and $1.5 million respectively.

Quotes By Grimes

I believe there was an earthquake yesterday. But earthquakes are entertaining. In the abstract, all-natural calamities are entertaining.

There is a strange philosophical rationale for all pain, and every form of pain is anthropomorphized. We don’t even know how to talk about things in our modern society. So, my record is about modern demonology or a modern pantheon, and each song is about a different way to suffer or die.

To do good art, I need to be in love. Being heartbroken or in a tumultuous relationship is the best. My worst creative periods have occurred while I was in a solid relationship. We’re both highly alpha, insane people in my current relationship. It’s always level 10, which is fantastic despite the fact that it’s insane.

I feel the human mind is a pretty imperfect thing, yet it’s probably the only thing I can truly know.

Although it may be a very potent instrument, the world of fashion can also be a place where you are completely humiliated and have your power taken away.

I firmly believe that if you are good at one form of art, you will be good at most.

Grimes Social Media Involvements

Grimes is highly active on all social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. She daily posts about her day and routines. Her Twitter handle is by the username as @Grimezsz, where she has around 1.3 Million followers.

That time Elden Ring asked if I would do free promo for the game I said 100% absolutely yes plz send the tarnished man pic.twitter.com/eiWygyEOLE — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 19, 2022

She updates everything on these platforms for her fans. Her Instagram account is verified by the name grimes, where she has 2.4 million followers, and she is really active there.

Grimes’s Facebook account is also by the same name as Grimes. You can check out her daily routine and new updates on her social media handles.

