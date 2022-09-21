Adam Levine Accused Of Flirting With More Women!

Just hours after the singer Adam Levine officially denied having an affair with an OnlyFans model, other women have come forward to accuse Levine of sending them flirty messages. Levine has denied having an affair with the model.

Adam Levine Accused Of Flirting After He Denies Cheating On Wife Behati

More women have come out accusing Adam Levine of sending them amorous messages on social media, just after OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh made public “inappropriate” direct messages she claims he sent to her.

First, on September 20, an Instagram user by the name of Maryka purportedly shared screenshots of her discussion with Maroon 5‘s lead singer, in which Levine allegedly instructed her, “Distract yourself by f***ing with me!” She also showed off a purported video in which Adam states, “I’m stupid,” which she claims he sent to her. The context of his statement is unknown.

Alyson Rose, another lady, also published what she claims are Adam Levine’s private texts to her. In one of the texts that went viral, he allegedly said, “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know (right)?” She apparently informed Adam that she exclusively listens to metal later in the texts, to which he allegedly replied, “Said no hot females ever other than you.” When asked why she decided to come out now, Alyson claimed it was because she felt sorry for Adam’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, with whom he has two children.

Adam’s marriage to Behati occurred in 2014, however on Tuesday night, another woman came forward saying he had sent her a “flirtatious SMS” between 2007 and 2010. Alanna Zabel, the lady, posted the following to her Instagram story: “Long late #ExposeAdamLevine.

From 2007 to 2010, I had the pleasure of being his yoga instructor. He bragged to others about how nice his yoga instructor’s behind looked all the time. Another allegation made by Alanna was, “One day he texted me saying: ‘I want to spend the day with you nude. My enraged, jealous ex-boyfriend noticed me when I was in the tub.

After asking the singer if he planned to send the letter to his then-alleged girlfriend “Becky,” she apparently received no response from Adam. The yoga teacher stated that her ex-boyfriend became “violent” as a direct result of Adam’s supposed text message.

“My ex got aggressive and broke my wrist,” Zabel stated. When I notified Adam about this “massive life-changing, damaging moment,” he “ignored it,” “never apologized,” “pulled me from the future tour,” and “iced me out” during the most difficult time of my life.

Some have contacted Adam’s representative regarding the recent allegations but have not yet heard back. A few hours passed when Sumner Stroh originally said that she had received communications from Adam, and now these additional allegations have surfaced. Adam denied cheating on Behati in a statement released on September 20. She believes they had an affair. But he did admit to being “inappropriate” in the situation.

According to Adam Levine‘s confession, he made a serious error in judgment by engaging in sexually suggestive conversation with anybody but his wife. Even though I did not have an affair, there was a time in my life when I acted inappropriately and I regret it.