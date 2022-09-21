Bryson DeChambeau Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Relationships!

Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau, better known by his stage name Bryson DeChambeau, was born on September 16, 1993, in Modesto, California.

He plays golf professionally and is American by nationality. He has eight PGA Tour victories with him, including the 2020 U.S. Open, one of the majors.

DeChambeau won the U.S. Amateur and the NCAA Division I championship in the same year as an amateur, making him only the fifth person in history to accomplish this feat.

With his victory in the U.S. Open, he joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only other players to have won the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, and PGA Championship.

He was also the sixth person to accomplish this feat. DeChambeau has earned the moniker “The Scientist” due to his well-known analytical and scientific approaches to the game.

His clubs are made to his exact specifications, with grips that are thicker than usual and irons that are all the same length. He broke the record for the longest PGA Tour driver in 2020.

Bryson DeChambeau recently intimated on Instagram that he appeared to be getting back into the dating world. Bryson DeChambeau appears to have found a new girlfriend Hunter Nugent, 21 years old.

Hunter Nugent, a Canadian golfer who is presently enrolled at The University of Texas at San Antonio, is a high-class golfer like DeChambeau, although it is unknown when the two started dating. The two lovers are compelled to post about their romance on social media.

On Valentine’s Day, she shared a photo of an arrangement of red and pink roses, expressing her love. This image DeChambeau posted on his page shows what appears to be a new woman standing at his side. Bryson sent her, through which it became clear that the two were dating.

Senior at UTSA, Nugent has a big Instagram following, is active on social media, and is ranked among the top 900 amateur golfers in the world.

Prior to enrolling at The University of Texas, it appears that she began her academic career at the University of Indianapolis. In addition to being affiliated with fit4ore, a line of nutritional performance supplements for golf, and Pinned Golf, a rangefinder manufacturer, Nugent is also a Full Wedge competitor.

Nugent has already seen DeChambeau in action during tournaments. While attending the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Nugent shared a picture montage video on Instagram that included DeChambeau in a selfie and a video of him lining up a putt.

Bryson DeChambeau and his new girlfriend’s relationship status is surely trending on social media right now.

Along with other indications of a relationship between the two, there are countless pictures of her on the golf course on Hunter Nugent’s Instagram page.

Since the summer of 2021, she has been a student at the University of Texas in San Antonio, where she competes on the women’s golf team. She said Dustin Johnson was her favorite golfer at that point. Whether that is still totally true or not.

Bryson DeChambeau was very discreet about his former relationship. Sophia Phalen Bertolami, an Instagram model, has been by the golf pro’s side since 2018.

Most recently, it wasn’t apparent if the two were still together or not. The most recent photos of DeChambeau and Nugent posted on social media provide a rather clear answer.

Bryson DeChambeau Net Worth

DeChambeau is estimated to be worth $10 million. DeChambeau has made a significant amount of money in his career in just five years.

His earnings to date total roughly $23 million, which places him at 65 on the list of all-time professional golfers with the most earnings. DeChambeau has made more than $5 million on the PGA Tour in 2021.

Bryson DeChambeau Previous Relationship

Bryson DeChambeau was in a relationship with Sophia Phalen Bertolami in around 2018 before dating Hunter Nugent. They were both very much seen together happily in many places when they were dating.

Sophia Phalen Bertolami is a Tennessee-based gorgeous apparel model and artist who enjoys posting her work on social media. 2014 saw Sophia graduate with a Kinesiology and Nutrition degree from Chapman University.

She then continued her education by enrolling in Belmont University’s nursing and pharmacology programs in Nashville. The 27-year-old also runs her own swimwear business, La Isla, with the intention of developing a line of “large cup” bikinis.

Phalen Bertolami and DeChambeau have dated for at least two to three years, and she has posted fragments of their relationship on Instagram, including a photo of the two holding hands in 2018.

I enjoy holding your hand and I’m so proud of you, my love, B, despite being a mad scientist. Phalen Bertolami routinely publishes bikini selfies and holiday pictures in addition to posts about DeChambeau.

When DeChambeau won the US Open two years ago, Sophia was ecstatic. The 27-year-old Instagram model posted a selfie of her boyfriend after he won his first Major title. After a final-round masterclass, DeChambeau, 28, won the 2020 US Open by six shots at Winged Foot in New York.

Sophia is said to have been dating many golfers before the 2018 Ryder Cup and before being with Bryson. She has around 59,000 Instagram followers. The 27-year-old enjoys posting racy selfies and pictures of her enormous pet pig named Stella.

She enjoys spending time with Stella, a companion that she initially misunderstood as a micro-pig. Four years ago, I believed I adopted a small pig, she remarked of Stella, her pig who weighs 1100 pounds.

Bryson DeChambeau Early Life

John Howard Aldrich DeChambeau and Janet Louise Druffel gave birth to DeChambeau. He relocated to Clovis, east of Fresno when he was seven years old.

He went to Clovis East High School and won the California State Junior Championship in 2010 at the age of 16. He graduated in 2012 and got a physics scholarship at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

DeChambeau played golf with then-US President Donald Trump, then-Senator David Perdue, and Dana Quigley in December 2017. DeChambeau also gave Trump a set of golf clubs worth $750 that year.

In a 2020 interview, DeChambeau stated, “I am incredibly proud to represent Trump Golf and have the relationship that I have with the Trump Organization.”

From Larry Glick to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the entire staff is always 100 percent behind me, and I am grateful.

After winning the 2020 U.S. Open, DeChambeau celebrated with Eric Trump at Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

