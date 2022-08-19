Goodbye Horses Singer Q Lazzarus Passed Away At 61!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The famous singer Q Lazzarus died on July 19, 2022.

In the 1991 film “Silence of the Lambs”, a memorable scene was accompanied by his cult song “Goodbye Horses”. She was 61 years old. The news was published in an obituary on the Jackson Funeral Home website. Before she disappeared from the scene in the mid-1990s, Demme used some of his songs in other films he directed.

Q Lazzarus Passed Away At 61!

According to an obituary published in late July in the Asbury Park Press, she died on July 19 after a short illness. No further details about his death were released. A close friend of the singer, Eva Aridjis, who was working on a documentary about him, told Rolling Stone that the singer had died. Lazarou had reached the age of 61.

The obituary stated that a documentary about his life and an album of the songs that made him famous would be released in 2023.

Diane Lackey was born in 1960 in Neptune Township, New Jersey. She attended Neptune High School and graduated from high school. In the 1980s, Q Lazzarus drove cabs in New York City to earn money, while making music with her band Q Lazzarus and the Resurrection.

It was while taking cabs that she met director, Jonathan Demme. Aridjis told Rolling Stone that Luckey was preparing for the recording session by listening to a tape with his own music. Demme reportedly asked Luckey who was playing the music, to which Luckey replied, “Well, thank you very much, it’s me.” Demme used Luckey’s music in some of his films, including “The Candle Goes Away” in Something Wild (1986), “Goodbye Horses” in Married to the Mob (1988), and a cover of the Talking Heads song “Heaven” in Philadelphia (1993), in which Luckey himself appeared. The song “Goodbye Horses” was used in the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, which brought new attention to Luckey.

“Q Lazzarus had such a life force, so vibrant, bright, and full of life that it was hard to imagine him dying or ceasing to exist,” she said. “Although she had been through a lot, she was not at all tired,” Aridjis told Rolling Stone. “On the contrary, she was full of energy, humor, and passion. She also had a lot of plans. We were planning a ‘comeback concert’ with his former bandmates when she passed away.

She founded his band Q Lazzarus and the Resurrection, with whom she made music in the 1980s.

His band included singer-songwriter William Garvey, backup singer Gloriana Galicia, Janice Bernstein, and Mark Barrett. In 1985, Galicia reported that Lazzarus was the au pair and housekeeper of a famous businessman named Swan.

Later, Demme used her song “Candle Goes Away” in the 1986 romantic action comedy Something Wild. Critics liked both the film and its soundtrack, and the film was successful at the box office.

In Demme’s 1993 film Philadelphia, there was a short scene with Q Lazzarus. In this scene, she sings the Talking Heads song “Heaven”.

That was the end of his public life, and Q Lazzarus only reappeared in 2018 in a short interview. But MGMT and Jon Hopkins did a cover of his song “Goodbye Horses”.

Q. Lazzarus and the Resurrection disbanded in 1996 and Luckey was never seen again. After years of rumors, Dazed tracked him down in 2019. At the time, she said she had stopped making music and was working as a bus driver on Staten Island.

