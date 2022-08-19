Who Is Dan Price? Net Worth, Wife, Books, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Daniel Joseph Price is an American businessman born on May 13, 1984. He helped found the credit card processing company Gravity Payments and used to be its CEO. In 2015, he became famous for raising his company’s minimum wage to $70,000 and lowering his own salary from $1.1 million to $70,000.

What Is Dan Price Net Worth?

Dan Price is best known as the CEO who set a minimum wage of $70,000 for his employees. He was socially awkward as a child because he was homeschooled, so he sought solace in music. Price formed a band when he was in sixth grade, and when he was in eighth grade, several record companies wanted to sign him and his friends.

But the drummer dropped out, and the band broke up. Now Price is the CEO of Gravity Payments and focuses on his work. Dan Price’s estimated net worth is $12 million. Here’s how he achieved it. Dan Price and his brother Lucas got together and planned it all out. They finally opened their business in 2004.

Dan Price Ceo

Dan Price was only 20 years old when he founded Gravity Payments, and it’s great that he showed entrepreneurial spirit at such a young age.

Even though he started his company, Gravity Payments, 18 years ago, Dan Price is still the CEO of the company.

When it comes to Dan Price’s net worth, various sources say he is worth more than $12 million.

Price is active on social media, especially on Twitter, where his posts are frequently shared. From 2013 to 2022, he was accused of several physical and sexual assaults. After pleading not guilty in May 2022 and being charged with assault and reckless driving, Price resigned as CEO of Gravity Payments on Aug. 17, 2022.

Daniel Joseph Price first saw the light of day in Lansing, Michigan on May 13, 1984. [4] Ron Price is his father. He was the fourth of six children. When he was little, his family moved to Nampa, Idaho, and he went to school at home until he was 12 years old. In high school, he played bass guitar in a Christian punk rock band called Straightforward.

Dan Price Education

Dan Price studied at Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian university. He founded his company Gravity Payments while he was still a student. No entrepreneur has ever started a business without having an idea first, and Dan Price was no different. Back then, Dan Price played guitar and performed with his band at various venues and parties.

And while he was playing with his band, the owner of a certain venue complained about the high cost of processing credit cards.

I'm proud of what we've done pic.twitter.com/r1JD0wwFTY — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) August 18, 2022

Dan Price Social Media

Dan Price has been using social media for many years, but when he became famous, he got a huge number of followers, especially on Twitter.

Dan Price has 737,000 followers on Twitter and 278,000 followers on Instagram. When Dan Price tweets, he gets a lot of replies because most of his tweets are well-written and interesting.

Dan Price is also on TikTok, where 121,000 people follow him. This is important to know if you use TikTok.

Dan Price Book

Price wrote the book Worth It: How Taking a Million Dollar Pay Cut and Paying $70,000 Minimum Wages Showed a Better Way to Do Business.

Price says that since then, his company has grown by three times and that his employers are worth every penny.

Dan Price Salary

Dan Price wasn’t very well known until 2015 when he did something unique that made people wonder.

In 2015, Dan Price held a meeting with all of his employees. He surprised them and the rest of the world by setting a minimum salary of $70,000 for all employees of his company.

Moreover, Dan Price cut his own annual compensation from $1.1 million to only $70,000, which surprised everyone and attracted the attention of the most famous news sites and magazines.

This is one of the reasons why Dan Price’s net worth is only about $12 million and not much more.

Price earns $70,000 per year. After going from $1 million a year down to $70,000, he downsized his life, sold his second home, and depleted his savings. But some financial experts think Dan’s plan is risky.

Dan Price Wife

In his personal life, Dan Price was married to his longtime girlfriend Kristie Colon from 2005 until they separated in 2012. Price is not yet married and is focused on his career to get to the top.

As for Dan’s love life, he was married to his longtime girlfriend Kristie Colon from 2005 until their divorce in 2012. Price is currently single and focused on his career to get to the top.

Price owns a successful business, so he and his family have to live in a nice, comfortable house. But after the min

Read More:

Liz Cheney Net Worth, Daughter, Husband, And More!