What Is Marlon Brando Net Worth? Age, Career, Awards!

Marlon Brando’s (American actor, activist, and voice actor) six-decade career in American cinema began in 1951 with a film adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

He influenced a generation of rebels as a young man thanks to the bountiful rock-n-roll scene in 1950s America after his performance in “The Wild One” and his later portrayal of Don Vito Corleone in “The Godfather” brought him his second Academy Award.

Marlon Brando, a staunch supporter of the American Indian Movement, refused to accept the Oscar for his career-reviving performance in The Godfather at the 1973 Academy Awards ceremony. Littlefeather, who was 26 then, appeared on behalf of Marlon Brando, who had won best actor for The Godfather.

Brando had boycotted the award show that year to protest the industry’s portrayal of Native American tribes in the United States.

The first political statement ever made at the Oscars was met with taunts and a small fraction of applause in an iconic 60-second speech.

Marlon Brando Net Worth

At the time of his death, Marlon Brando had a net worth of $100 million (today, it is worth $130 million) Brando’s filmography earned him more than 30 awards, and his estate continues to make about $9 million annually.

Brandon went above and beyond by owning a private island, even though many celebrities are renowned for their opulent homes.

Marlon Brando Early Life

On April 3, 1924, in Omaha, Nebraska, Marlon Brando Jr. was born. He grew up in Evanston, Illinois, with his mother, Dorothy, an actress, his father, Marlon, a chemical feed and pesticide manufacturer, and his older sisters, Jocelyn and Frances.

When his parents divorced in 1935, Dorothy and the children moved to Santa Ana, California; two years later, Dorothy and Marlon reconciled and relocated the family to a farm in Libertyville, Illinois.

Brando worked as an usher at a movie theater in his early years. His parents sent him to Minnesota’s Shattuck Military Academy after he was expelled from Libertyville High School. Brando dropped out before transferring to New York, where both of his sisters resided. Marlon began his studies at Stella Adler’s American Theatre Wing Professional School.

Date Of Birth 3 April 1924 Profession Actor Height 5 ft 9 in(1.75m) Weight 75 kg Nationality American Net Worth $100 million

Journey Into Stardom

Brando rose to prominence after appearing in films such as A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront (winning an Oscar).

But by the middle of the 1960s, he had starred in a string of duds that made it impossible for anyone to hire him. That is until Francis Ford Coppola fought to cast Brando as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather, a part that would win him a second Academy Award.

His performance as Vito Corleone in 1972’s The Godfather was a watershed moment in his career. Francis Ford Coppola, the film’s director, persuaded Brando to participate in a “makeup” test, during which Brando applied his makeup (he used cotton balls to create a puffy face appearance).

Coppola was enthralled by Brando’s portrayal of the head of a crime family, but he had to conquer the reservations of the studio to cast the volatile Brando. Mario Puzo envisioned Brando as Don Corleone.

However, the executives of the Paramount studio desired to cast Danny Thomas in part in the anticipation that Thomas’ own production company would align itself with the studio.

The actor then gave one of his best performances in Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1973 film, Last Tango in Paris, but the performance was swamped by controversy over the film’s explicit content.

Nevertheless, the Academy once more nominated Brando for Best Actor despite the skepticism that enveloped both the movie and the actor.

He also starred in the critically acclaimed later Coppola film Apocalypse Now, but his on-set mishaps rendered him virtually uncastable.

Brando ended his acting career after receiving his final Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for A Dry White Season, making only a few cameos in subsequent films.

He did, however, provide the voice of Don Corleone in The Godfather: The Game, using his iconic Frank Costello impression.

Unfortunately, his lines had to be redone due to his poor health, which affected the sound quality of the recordings. As a result, only one of Brando’s recorded lines in the game was preserved.

At the UCLA Medical Center, Brando took his final breath on July 1, 2004. He had a liver tumor, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and pulmonary fibrosis and was 80 years old when he passed away.

Marlon Brando Personal Life

Brando had a reputation for having a turbulent personal life and a lot of relationships and kids. Three of his children were adopted, bringing his total number of children to at least eleven.

Along with the American Indian Movement, Brando supported the Civil Rights Movement.

