Gizelle Bryant Is Reportedly Dating Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas!!

Gizelle Bryant has appeared in many seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The 51-year-old Houston native joined the series in 2016 after divorcing pastor Jamal Bryant. Fans have been following Gizelle and Jamal’s on-again, off-again relationship since Season 1. However, the pair split up in 2021 after he allegedly cheated on her and became pregnant with another woman. Between 2002 and 2009, Grace, Adore, and Angel were born.

Did ‘RHOA’ Alum Peter Thomas Date Gizelle Bryant

Following her breakup with Jamal, Gizelle updated her fans on her love life. During Season 6, she told her daughters that she was “casually dating” someone, but she never revealed any more information about the mysterious man.

Throughout the season, Gizelle chose not to show her romantic interest in RHOP. Because she regularly shares her personal life with her fans, the CEO of EveryHue Beauty made an unusual move. Gizelle previously boasted about her two-year relationship to retired NFL star Sherman Douglas. Gizelle believed she had had a bigger role in the success of their relationship than Sherman had.

In 2019, she said on The Daily Dish, “I was mistaken.” “I honestly assumed he wanted us all to reunite to work hard to achieve our goals, but I was wrong.” “I was simply mistaken.” Consequently, you live and learn. “You alone are to blame.”

Despite the fact that Gizelle hasn’t said who she’s “casually dating,” speculations had recently circulated of her new love interest is the one of Peter Thomas, who formerly appeared here on Real Housewives of Atlanta. From Seasons 3 to 9, Peter appeared on the show alongside Cynthia Bailey, his ex-wife. In 2016, Cynthia filed for divorce from her husband.

The rumors originated after Gizelle began eating at Peter’s restaurant, Bar One, in Baltimore, Maryland, according to the blog MediaTakeout. The two supposedly began dating after that. The news prompted a Twitter frenzy, with followers recalling Peter and Cynthia addressing their marital woes on RHOA.

Gizelle responded to the rumors on social media with her own words during the storm. The allegations concerning their connection, according to the former pastor’s wife, are “absolutely incorrect. ” According to The Reality Rundown, Gizelle’s BFF & co-star Robyn Dixon verified the accusations.

According to the publication, “a rumor recently appeared alleging that [RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant] was reportedly seeing [RHOA alum Peter Thomas].” Gizelle’s bestie, Robyn Dixon, told us exclusively that the claims are “not true!”

Regarding the dating rumors, Peter has remained mute. Since she left RHOA in 2021, he has not seen his ex-wife. Cynthia, on the other hand, is blissfully married to Mike Hill, so we won’t hear anything from her about the rumors. In October 2020, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Gizelle shot Cynthia’s 250-guest wedding.

Peter and Cynthia were previously married until their divorce in 2017. Gizelle’s ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, is a megachurch pastor. Jamal apparently cheated on her, and so the couple split up. They tried again on “RHOP,” but things didn’t work out, and they decided to call it quits for good during the epidemic.

