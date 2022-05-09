Kendall Jenner Exudes Glam And Drama In A Black Ball Gown At Met Gala New York!!

Kendall Jenner has perfected her talents at grabbing attention over this year, and she has become an expert in the process. This year’s Met Gala in New York City, which took place on Monday, was transformed into a mini-show catwalk presentation, which the model, 26 years old, repeated the next night.

Kendall Jenner Glams Up The Met Gala In A Black Ball Gown

The reality star wore a long, voluminous black ball gown with a revealing, semi-sheer black bodice and a long, voluminous train. She accessorized with a long, voluminous train. The dress was fabulously expensive, and it was precisely in keeping with the evening’s theme of “Gilded Glamor and White Tie,” which had been chosen to honor the exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Part 2,” which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kendall Jenner, who made her red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2014, is no stranger to breaking necks and comes as no surprise to anyone who knows her. In addition to her diamond-encrusted Givenchy Haute Couture gown, which she had previously worn to the gala the year before, she was the show’s star on the night.

She accessorized with a shimmering gold necklace for the last touch to complete the ensemble. It was a nod to Audrey Hepburn’s 1964 film My Fair Lady, in which she appeared on the red carpet wearing a gown quite similar to the one she wore on the red carpet. In an earlier post on her Instagram account, Jenner published a photo of Audrey Hepburn wearing the gown, which she later used to herald her arrival on the red carpet.

Last month, the first episode of the series, “A Lexicon of Fashion in America,” was made available. According to the event’s organizers, the theme for Monday’s American Wing period rooms event will be “sartorial themes that link to rich and layered histories,” followed by a reception.

A bare-chested Kendall Jenner attends the gala in a black dress. In a sheer Givenchy gown, the model left nothing to the imagination as she walked the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala, which put a new spin on a traditional style. She wore nothing but her underwear underneath her shimmering gown, which included fringed sleeves and a boned bodice, and she looked stunning.

It was decided to remove the sheer component, although Audrey Hepburn’s “My Fair Lady” costume included the same embroidered sleeves and choker as Jenner’s gown. While preparing for her red-carpet premiere, the reality star shared snippets from the film on her Instagram Stories, giving fans an early look at her freshly altered look.

Regarding hairstyles, Jenner has a lot in common with Audrey Hepburn, even though she chose nude sleeves instead of white gloves in her most recent photo session.

At this year’s Met Gala, Billie Eilish’s blond haircut and gorgeous gown were similarly reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, serving as a flashback to the Golden Age of Hollywood and a homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood. Kardashian is not the first celebrity to recently experimenting with super-sheer red-carpet dresses; Megan Fox attended the VMAs last night in a more transparent dress with comparable sparkles.

In recent memory, Fox is not the first star to experiment with super-sheer red-carpet gowns. A large contingent of Kardashian and Jenner family members, including Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, were present on the red carpet, which featured an all-black ensemble for the former.

However, Kylie Jenner was unable to attend the event due to her pregnancy at writing. Since the day before Valentine’s Day last year, Kendall has been dating Devin Booker, an NBA player. In contrast, Kendall and Devin have never been spotted together on the red carpet together. According to rumors, Kendall appeared to be attending the Met Gala independently, without a date.

