Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Passed Away At Age 33!

Robert Cormier played Finn Cotter in a Canadian family drama. He died on 23 September at the age of 33. The cause of his death has not yet been known.

Actor Robert Cormier From The Heartland Dies At 33!

“Robert was a great brother, sportsman, and actor,” the obituary says. “He loved helping others and always strived to do more.”

“He enjoyed watching movies with his family and greatly admired his father. He influenced many people during his life, including his family, teammates and friends,” the obituary says.

“Rob’s three sisters, who meant everything to him, and his love of art and film will keep his memory alive.”

“Finn in the Heartland” Robert Cormier was a brilliant actor who died too soon. We are very upset to hear that he has died. We extend our sincere condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues,” the channel wrote, adding a dove emoji.

Cormier’s obituary said he was a “great brother, sportsman, and actor”.

“He loved helping people and always strived to do more,” the obituary said.

The actor’s family honored the actor at Heartland. He was part of the series for its fifteenth season in 2021.

“We are very sad to hear of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved character in the last two seasons of Heartland,” said a statement issued on 27 September. “The cast and crew of Heartland are thinking of him and his family, who have asked to be left alone during this difficult time.”

Cormier’s most recent Instagram post, dated August 29, showed him studying Heartland scripts in Okotoks, Alberta, Canada.

In other posts, Cormier showed cute photos of her family at the zoo and a movie night she organized for herself.

According to the news, Cormier enjoyed “movie nights with his family” and that he “admired his father” Robert, which is fitting for an actor.

His “passion for art and cinema” continued after his death, according to his obituary.

Cormier played Finn in the 15th season of Heartland, and is expected to return for the next season, which begins on October 2. The show’s channel UPtv wrote on Instagram that the actor was an “incredible talent”.

“It is with great sadness that we learn he has passed away,” the post read. “We are very sorry for the loss of his friends, family and colleagues.”

Cormier’s parents Robert and Lisa, siblings Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie, as well as grandmother Joanne, aunts, uncles, and cousins, are the only ones who will miss him. Cormier was preceded in death by his grandfather Bobby and his grandparents Connie and Keith.

Must Read:- Bones And All Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More Updates!

Cormier’s sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he was injured in a fall and is in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario. She wrote in her obituary, “He loved helping people and always tried to do more.

Robert Cormier worked as an actor and owned his own business. He was the first actor in his family. He graduated from film school in 2014 and also earned degrees in fire science and engineering from Texas A&M. He is known for his role as Kit Jennings in the Netflix original series Slasher Solstice in 2019.

He also appeared in American Gods, Ransom 2019, Designated Survivor, and Ransom. He was considered a potential love interest for Amy Fleming, played by Amber Marshall.

Robert Cormier was married to Monika Kuligowska. The happy couple has a daughter.

Robert Cormier has an estimated net worth of approximately USD 700,00.

Other notable roles include Winston Starz in American Gods, based on the book by Neil Gaiman, and Slasher, produced by Shudder.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor touted his presence in Heartland and posted a picture of his scripts.

Read More:- Aaron Rodgers Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!