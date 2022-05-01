Sean Astin is an actor and is mainly known for his roles as Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Mikey Walsh in The Goonies, and Rudy Ruettiger in Rudy. On February 25, 1971, he was born in the United States, in Santa Monica. Sean Patrick Duke, better known as Sean Astin, On February 25, 1971, he was born in Santa Monica, California, USA. He has reached the age of 51 years.

Sean Austin: Net Worth, Weight, Bio, Kids, Birthday, And Career

Sean Patrick Astin is the real name of this actor, voice actor, director, and producer. Sean Astin is a nickname he’s given to himself. He is around 5 feet and 7 inches tall, which is around 170 cm, and his weight is around 80 kg. He has directed many famous movies and has also invested in many movies.

Quick facts about Sean Astin

He is well-known for his role in the Lord of the Rings trilogy series. His zodiac sign is Pisces. He first debuted in an acting role in 1981.

How much does Sean Astin earn?

According to the most recent updates, his salary is around $10 million per year. Does he get this much income from his acting and directing professions? He was one of the highest paid actors of his time, and even in current days, he is still paid well in comparison to many of the actors.

Age and early life explored

Sean Astin is 51 years old and was born on February 25, 1971. For master classes, Astin attended the Crossroads High School for the Arts and the Stella Adler Conservatory in Los Angeles for master classes.

He earned a B.A. in history and English from UCLA with honors in American literature and culture. Astin was a member of the board of directors of the Patrons Association and the Arts Council at Los Angeles Valley College.

Sean Astin’s net worth and career:

Sean Austin’s net worth is around $10 million, of which the major part comes from his producing profession and also from his acting career.

Please Don’t Hit Me, Mom, was Astin’s debut acting job, which he played as an 8-year-old boy with an abusive mother in a 1981 television movie, which was portrayed by his real-life mother, Patty Duke. He played Mikey in The Goonies, his first film, when he was 13 years old.

Astin starred as Hank Erwin in Woodlawn in October 2015, a film about a high school football team that overcomes racism and hatred to find unity and success by following Jesus. In March 2012, Astin appeared on Funny or Die as Takin Mastuhmik, a cosmetic surgeon.

Sean Astin’s wife and kids

On July 11, 1992, Astin tied the knot with Christine Harrell. All of them have the middle name Louise. Alexandra born in November 1996, Elizabeth, born in August 2002, and Isabella, born in July 2005, are their three children, and all of them have the middle name Louise.

Interesting facts about Sean Astin

Most of his fan following is because of his role in the Lords of the Rings movies.

He also received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the film “Kangaroo Courtroom.”

He has a large fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

Sean Astin is a well-known producer, director, and actor. He also won many awards for his performances in different movies. He remains active on social media platforms all the time and has a huge following on social media.

