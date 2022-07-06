Fans Want Elliot Page To Take Over As The Flash Instead Of Ezra Miller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Flash is an upcoming feature film based on the DC comic book superhero Flash. The American superhero-based film is produced by DC Films and is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. This upcoming film is planned to be the 14th film in DC Extended Universe(DCEU) and is directed by Andy Muschietti, screenplay by Christina Hodson. The film stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen(Flash) and the other cast are Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck.

Recently, many issues regarding the cast of the DC feature film have been going around among the audience. This started after some incidents happened earlier this year which resulted in causing heavy damage to the lead actor, Ezra Miller’s reputation. After the chain of incidents, fans of DC comics are doubting the actor’s chances of continuing as the lead in the upcoming movie. They even believe that this could even affect the upcoming movie.

Will Elliot Page Take The Roll Of Ezra Miller In Flash?

In such a situation, the fans of Elliot Page are coming forward demanding that the actor will be the perfect cast to take charge as the next Flash in the DCEU. in the current position where the whole movie was filmed and Miller, is a major cast, it is impossible to recast the character and film the whole movie from scratch.

As per the reports, he is expected to continue in the film until the release of The Flash. And as time goes by, there are chances of a recasting for Barry Allen in the upcoming movies of DC.

With the great chances of a recasting, DC fans are busy discussing the next casting for Barry Allen. Several suggestions like Grant Gustin, who played the role in the Arrowverse’s TV series version of The Flash is the first one in the row. Other than him, many fans suggest Elliot Page for the role. This was followed by the release of the actor’s series, The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

Social media is hyped up with several posts and comments regarding this matter. A popular post that achieved thousands of likes stated, “Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there is ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason.” Several other posts in favor of the actor have been coming and paved the way for a trending discussion over social media.

Fans of Eliot are trending on social media as they showered their support for the actor through posts and comments. And after such hype, several others also came up supporting this idea. But on the other hand, there are several others who

Against The Idea Of Elliot Being The Next Flash

On basis of Page’s performance, which was lauded at the Umbrella Academy, alone makes it easy to see why many of his fans feel that Eliot Page could naturally be drawn to the lead character of the superhero tentpole.

The actor even has prior experience with the superhero genre as he has played Kitty Pryde in Fox’s X-Men movie series earlier. And thus it looks like the time has come for Page to star in a new movie on the big screen in the DCEU.

The Flash portrays the unintentional outcomes that are followed by Barry’s attempt to prevent his mother’s murder by time traveling. The development of this film started in the 1980s with different writers and directors but was not finished. In some cases, the directors left the project as they had issues with creative differences.

In July 2019, Muschietti and Hodson joined the film and the pre-production began in January 2020. In this version of Flash, you can experience numerous DC Comic characters including both Affleck and Keaton representing their own versions of Batman.

The filming started in April till October 2021 at the Warner Bros Studio and in several parts around the United Kingdom. Due to numerous delays after the director changed and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023, in the United States.

READ MORE: