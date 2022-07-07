Big Brother 2022, season 24, cast members have been revealed. 16 new candidates are vying for the $750,000 big prize in this season’s all-new competition.
For the next three months, these candidates will be confined to a large house. Only the 16 persons in the house will be able to be seen by the cameras. Every action the contenders make will be aired to the entire country thanks to the cameras installed in every nook and cranny of the house. Isn’t that crazy? Who other will dare to be there and do such things?
Big Brother 2022 cast: List Revealed
On July 6th, 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, all the 16 new participants will identify themselves by walking inside the Big Brother house for the 90-minute live premiere.
Just a few hours before Big Brother‘s return for Season 24, CSB has unveiled the whole cast of all the 16 houseguests.
Who is going to rock the show and who all will get vanquished during the show is all that you must wait and watch. Every contestant will be using a unique set of tactics to overcome their opponents’ strategies.
For Season 24, we’ll take a look at who’s moving into the home. Here they are, finally!
–Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Current City/Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Profession: Marketing rep
–Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Current City/Hometown: San Marcos, Calif.
Profession: Interior designer
– Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)
Age: 41
Current City/Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Profession: Private chef
–Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Current City/Hometown: Bear, Del.
Profession: Personal trainer
–Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Current City/Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Profession: Bus operator
– Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Current City/Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Profession: Personal stylist
–Michael Bruner
Age: 28
Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Profession: Attorney
–Matt “Turner” Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Profession: Thrift store owner
–Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)
Age: 28
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, Texas
Profession: Chemical processing engineer
–Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)
Age: 29
Current City/Hometown: Bountiful, Utah
Profession: Unemployed
–Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli
Age: 24
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Profession: Assistant football coach
–Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Profession: Entrepreneur
–Indy Santos
Age: 31
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Profession: Corporate flight attendant
–Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Profession: Vegas performer
–Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Profession: Hypnotherapist
–Ameerah Jones
Age: 31
Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.
Profession: Content designer
