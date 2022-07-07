23.6 C
Entertainment

Big Brother 2022 cast: List Revealed

Big Brother 2022, season 24, cast members have been revealed. 16 new candidates are vying for the $750,000 big prize in this season’s all-new competition.

For the next three months, these candidates will be confined to a large house. Only the 16 persons in the house will be able to be seen by the cameras. Every action the contenders make will be aired to the entire country thanks to the cameras installed in every nook and cranny of the house. Isn’t that crazy? Who other will dare to be there and do such things?



On July 6th, 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, all the 16 new participants will identify themselves by walking inside the Big Brother house for the 90-minute live premiere.

Big Brother 2022 cast

Just a few hours before Big Brother‘s return for Season 24, CSB has unveiled the whole cast of all the 16 houseguests.

Who is going to rock the show and who all will get vanquished during the show is all that you must wait and watch. Every contestant will be using a unique set of tactics to overcome their opponents’ strategies.

For Season 24, we’ll take a look at who’s moving into the home. Here they are, finally!

Alyssa Snider

Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Current City/Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Profession: Marketing rep

Paloma Aguilar

Paloma Aguilar

Age: 22

Current City/Hometown: San Marcos, Calif.

Profession: Interior designer

Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)

Nicole Layog

Age: 41

Current City/Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Profession: Private chef

Monte Taylor

Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Current City/Hometown: Bear, Del.

Profession: Personal trainer

Terrance Higgins

Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Current City/Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Profession: Bus operator

Taylor Hale

Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Current City/Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Profession: Personal stylist

Michael Bruner

Michael Bruner

Age: 28

Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Profession: Attorney

Matt “Turner” Turner

Matt Turner Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Profession: Thrift store owner

Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)

Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)

Age: 28

Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria

Current City: Houston, Texas

Profession: Chemical processing engineer

Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)

Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)

Age: 29

Current City/Hometown: Bountiful, Utah

Profession: Unemployed

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli

Joe Pooch Pucciarelli

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Profession: Assistant football coach

Jasmine Davis

Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Profession: Entrepreneur

Indy Santos

Indy Santos

Age: 31

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Profession: Corporate flight attendant

Daniel Durston

Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Profession: Vegas performer

Brittany Hoopes

Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Profession: Hypnotherapist

Ameerah Jones 

Ameerah Jones

Age: 31

Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.

Profession: Content designer

